The Princess Alexandra NHS Trust Selects Oracle Health Electronic Health Records Platform

AUSTIN, Texas and LONDON, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --- The Princess Alexandra NHS Trust (PAHT) has signed a ten-year agreement to modernise its hospital systems with Oracle Health electronic health records (EHR). By moving away from multiple legacy digital and paper-based systems to a single EHR platform, Princess Alexandra Hospital in Harlow, England can reduce administrative tasks for hospital staff and help improve the delivery of medications and treatments for patients. It will also help PAHT change how clinicians use data to admit, treat, discharge, and communicate with patients.

"The Oracle Health EHR is a vital component of our huge digital transformation programme," said Phil Holland, chief information officer, The Princess Alexandra Hospital NHS Trust. "Not only will it provide numerous benefits and efficiencies – for patients and staff – it will underpin our vision to be the most digitally enabled hospital in the country. This will support the patient journey by using technology and digital solutions at every step, from arrival and wayfinding to scheduling and treatment. We are delighted that Oracle is working with us at this initial stage of our EHR journey."

PAHT provides a full range of general acute, outpatient, and diagnostic services, including a 24/7 emergency department, an intensive care unit, a maternity unit, and a neonatal intensive care unit. Adding the EHR platform will help PAHT deliver on their promise of providing the most up-to-date expert care designed to meet the needs of the patient and use technology and digital solutions to transform the way they work.

"Building on our past successes with many NHS Trusts, PAHT joins us at a pivotal time, given the acceleration of digital adoption within NHS Trusts - enabling the future of healthcare," said Distie Profit, UK general manager, Oracle Health. "The implementation of the EHR will be instrumental in enabling better experiences for both staff and patients across all facilities and helping to improve the efficiency of their processes. Importantly, it will create greater opportunities for EHR data to be shared across the integrated care system and can be used to inform the planning and design of services for the region."

About The Princess Alexandra Hospital NHS Trust

The Princess Alexandra Hospital NHS Trust was established in April 1995 and provides services at the Princess Alexandra Hospital in Harlow, the Herts and Essex Hospital in Bishop's Stortford, and St Margaret's Hospital in Epping. We have an annual income of around £330 million. We have 414 general and acute beds at the Princess Alexandra Hospital and provide a full range of general acute services, including a 24/7 emergency department, an intensive care unit, a maternity unit and a neonatal intensive care unit (NICU). We also provide outpatient and diagnostic services from the Herts and Essex Hospital, Bishop's Stortford, and St Margaret's Hospital in Epping.

We employ around 3,900 staff and serve a local population of about 350,000 people living in West Essex and East Hertfordshire, centred on the M11 corridor and the towns of Harlow, Bishop's Stortford and Epping. Our extended catchment area incorporates a population of up to 500,000 and includes the areas of Hoddesdon, Cheshunt and Broxbourne in Hertfordshire.

In October 2019, the Government announced that we are to receive funding to rebuild a new hospital in Harlow for our patients, community, and people. The details around the funding and the timeframe are currently being finalised and we are completing our business case for the new hospital.

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company--ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

