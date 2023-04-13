From the Tax Law Offices of David W. Klasing - Celebrity Tax Evaders

IRVINE, Calif., April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tax evasion is a crime that involves the illegal non-payment or underpayment of taxes. It typically occurs when taxpayers make false declarations to tax authorities or fail to file necessary forms altogether. It can also happen where a tax debtor takes illegal actions to avoid paying taxes that are admittedly due and owing.

The U.S. government treats tax crimes very seriously. Over the years, many celebrities have learned this lesson the hard way. Most celebrities convicted of evasion have had to pay expensive fines. Some of them have even had to spend time in jail.

Note:

Examples of Cases Where Celebrities Were Convicted of Tax Evasion

Wealthy celebrities may be more likely to face tax audits than other people. Over time, many celebrities have been charged with tax evasion. In some instances, they inadvertently hired inept tax advisors. In other cases, they intentionally filed false returns. The following are examples of high-profile cases where celebrities were convicted of tax crimes:

Wesley Snipes

Wesley Snipes is a famous actor known for his performances in movies like "Blade" and "White Men Can't Jump." In 2008, Snipes was convicted of tax crimes for failing to file his returns between 1999 and 2001. It was determined that he had prevented the government from collecting $7 million in taxes during this period.

For his actions, Snipes was sentenced to a prison term of 3 years in Pennsylvania. He began serving his sentence in 2010 and was released on house arrest in 2013. However, his punishment did not end there. In 2018, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) ordered Snipes to repay $9.5 million in back taxes.

Mike Sorrentino

Mike Sorrentino, also known as "The Situation" on the popular reality television show "Jersey Shore," was charged with failing to fulfill his income tax obligations on $9 million of his earnings collected between 2010 and 2012. Accordingly, in 2019, he had to spend 8 months in jail.

Stephen Baldwin

Actor Stephen Baldwin has also been convicted of tax evasion. In 2013, he pleaded guilty to non-payment of his state income taxes for 2008, 2009, and 2010. According to the Los Angeles Times, he caused the government a tax loss of $400,000.

Baldwin stated that his tax evasion was not intentional. Rather, he asserted that he simply received improper guidance from his accountants and lawyers. He was able to avoid jail time and probation by paying off his debt within a year.

Ja Rule

Rapper Jeffrey Atkins, known by his stage name of Ja Rule, pleaded guilty to evading income taxes on over $3 million in earnings. In 2011, he was sentenced to spend 28 months in jail and pay $1.1 million in fines.

Darryl Strawberry

Darryl Strawberry was a star baseball player for the New York Mets. However, in 1994, Darryl and his agent were charged with tax evasion. It was alleged that he had failed to report over $500,000 in earnings to the IRS between 1986 and 1990. Strawberry pleaded guilty and served 3 months in prison, followed by 3 months of house arrest.

Fat Joe

Fat Joe is a famous rapper from New York City. His real name is Joseph Cartagena. In 2012, Cartagena confessed to not filing his income taxes on over $3 million in earnings. He was faced with a prison sentence and more than $718,000 in back taxes for his actions.

Joe Francis

Joe Francis, founder of "Girls Gone Wild," pleaded guilty to falsifying his tax returns in 2009. He failed to report $500,000 of interest income and had to pay costly fines for his actions. In addition to paying $250,000 to the IRS, he also faced a prison sentence and one year of probation.

Lauryn Hill

Lauryn Hill is an accomplished singer and songwriter from New Jersey. In 2013, she was sentenced to 3 months in prison for non-payment of approximately $1.8 million in taxes between 2005 and 2007. Again, in 2016, she was rumored to be facing tax issues but publicly stated that she was still working to resolve her prior tax debts.

Richard Hatch

Richard Hatch was the winner of the first-ever season of the reality television series "Survivor" in 2001. He earned a prize of $1 million but failed to report the earnings to the IRS. Accordingly, he was ordered to spend 51 months in jail and refile his taxes. He was released from prison in 2009. However, he failed to repay his debt. Therefore, in 2011, he was arrested again and ordered to spend another 9 months in prison.

Chuck Berry

Iconic rock star Chuck Berry was found guilty of evading his tax obligations in 1979. He served 120 days in jail and 4 years of probation for his actions. Additionally, he had to perform at least 1,000 hours of community service.

Sophia Loren

Italian actress Sophia Loren served part of a 30-day prison sentence for tax evasion in 1982. She alleged that the error occurred because of an oversight by her former tax preparer. Errors made by accountants and tax preparers can lead to serious problems for taxpayers.

Call Our Attorneys for Help Resolving Your Tax Issues

