Turkish Airlines Unites Three Football Legends in its New UEFA Champions League Film

ISTANBUL, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Turkish Airlines, the first airline to become the official sponsor of the UEFA Champions League, released an exclusive UEFA Champions League film, "Chase the Ball," before the finals which features Brazilian freestyler Adonias Fonseca's adventures in the cities that hosted quarter finals and unites three iconic football legends, Ronaldinho, Steven Gerrard and Cafu, for the first time.

In the opening scene, the legends fly to Istanbul aboard Turkish Airlines' Business Class, and watch Adonias' journey on the inflight entertainment system. After the players land in Istanbul, the film continues with the legends' encounters with Adonias and concludes in Istanbul's Atatürk Olympic Stadium which will host the UEFA Champions League Final. Shooting of the movie took approximately a month in eight cities spanning six countries which included Istanbul where the finals will take place, along with London, Manchester, Madrid, Milan, Naples, Munich and Lisbon.

Produced with Beautiful Destinations, one of the biggest social media platforms focusing on destinations, the film features some of the most beautiful locations of Istanbul such as Galata Tower, Balat, Süleymaniye Mosque, Çamlıca Mosque, Sultanahmet Square, Eminönü, Galataport, Ayasofya Mosque, Galata Bridge, Karaköy, Bosphorus and Istiklal Street.

Turkish Airlines Chairman of the Board and the Executive Committee Prof. Dr. Ahmet Bolat stated: "UEFA Champions League sponsorship is one of the most significant collaborations of Turkish sports history, and we are glad to present this film for the passionate football fans from all around the world. As the global airline connecting more countries than any other, we believe in the unifying power of sports that brings different cultures together and we are excited to bring millions of football fans to Istanbul, on the 100th anniversary of The Republic of Türkiye, to watch one of the most followed sporting events in the world."

Ronaldinho commented: "I'm so happy to see a talent from my home country of Brazil highlighted in this film. Numerous different destinations featured in the production represent the diversity, energy and unifying power of this sport. Istanbul is one of the most amazing cities in the world, and Turkish Airlines makes it easy for you to experience its magic. With their extensive network and exceptional service, Turkish Airlines connects the world to Istanbul, and I'm proud to be a part of this film."

Steven Gerrard added: "It's an exciting opportunity to join Turkish Airlines in promoting and supporting the UEFA Champions League – an incredibly important event that celebrates sportsmanship and the power that football has in bringing together so many different communities."

Cafu continued: "Seeing football coming together with a project like this and joining these names is a gift for me and football fans from around the world. This film encapsulates passion for football with the excitement in its script and spectacle of its visuals."

Another new Turkish Airlines' UEFA Champions League themed commercial will also be released in April. In addition, many videos featuring these legends will be posted on Turkish Airlines' social media accounts in the coming days.

