Survey Results Shed Light on Electric Vehicle Ownership Concerns, a Dilemma Autel Energy is Solving

NEW YORK, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With electric vehicle ownership interest on the rise, many consumers still have concerns before making an EV purchase. While cost has been a significant factor in realistically owning a sustainable form of transportation, limited understanding and knowledge of the current charging infrastructure impedes the continued adoption of electric motor vehicles. Findings from a survey conducted by Dynata and Hill+Knowlton and presented by Autel Energy, a technology leader of commercial and residential chargers, reveal detailed results about buyer hesitation—an uncertainty Autel Energy is focused on alleviating.

The quantitative survey, conducted between March 31 and April 1, 2023, used an online data collection methodology of 525 U.S. adults to understand the adoption, mindset and concerns about EV batteries, with a specific focus on charging. The survey found that 54% of adults are interested in owning an electric vehicle in the future, and 68% of families with children at home say they are interested in vehicle ownership.

However, significant concerns have to do with EV charging confidence rather than the quality or substantial impact EV cars can make. The results of the survey found that:

Two in five non-EV owners, or 38%, said their understanding of charging is little to none at all, and 27% of current owners said their understanding is limited

51% of those not interested in purchasing an EV said they had little knowledge of EV charging

49% of non-owners have range anxiety or the fear of running out of battery while driving; 51% of EV owners also have range anxiety

46% of non-owners do not know where charging stations are located, while 42% do not know the number of times it takes to charge an EV, contrasted with 44% and 40% of EV owners with the same fears

40% of non-owners are afraid of charging stations not working and are concerned that weather would affect stations up time; meanwhile, 47% of EV owners have the same concerns

38% of non-EV owners and 40% of owners are unaware or concerned with EV charging costs

33% of non-EV owners and 49% of owners are unaware if charging stations work for all types of EV batteries; 61% of EV owners believe all charging stations work for all EV brands

"One of the primary takeaways from the survey is the understanding from both EV owners and non-owners that an improved charging process and network would significantly enhance the electric vehicle experience, more so than affordable EV pricing," said John Thomas, chief operating officer, Autel Energy. "The survey concluded that 46% of non-EV owners and 54% of owners would be heavily motivated to make an EV purchase in the future if there was more knowledge about and significant improvement in the charging framework over the next few years.

"For Autel, the key to EV adoption and acceleration is reliable available EV charging hardware combined with consumer education," Thomas said. "Charging infrastructure is crucial to owning an electric vehicle and provides individuals and families with travel options that curb carbon emissions and introduce seamless driving experiences. We spent a significate time and effort at the New York International Auto Show focusing on consumer education.

"Featured in the center of Autel's huge display was our tribute to all things EV on the Autel Clean Energy Stage, where partners like American Automobile Association; Keith Kerman, chief fleet officer for New York City and deputy commissioner at the Department of Citywide Administrative Services; and Tom Moloughney, senior editor at InsideEVs and host and creator of YouTube's State of Charge, put on educational presentations to help consumers with the transition to EV."

Pictured from Left to Right are; John Thomas (COO, Autel Energy), Matt Teske (founder/CEO, Chargeway), Aaron Young (senior manager, Electrify America), Adam Ruder (assistant director, New York State Energy Research and Development Authority), John Markowitz (lead engineer, New York Power Authority), and Tom Moloughney (moderator, senior editor at InsideEVs and host/creator of YouTube's State of Charge) at an EV charging panel discussion at this year's New York International Auto Show.

With Autel Energy's family of products, including AC (Level 2) residential and commercial chargers, DC bi-directional vehicle-to-everything (V2X) home charging, DC fast charging (Level 3) and digital energy management offerings, including mobile apps and Autel's ChargeCloud, the only all-in-one charging cloud solution available today, curated solutions that address the need for reliability, quality and improved EV experiences and charging ecosystem can balance the grid while enabling the organic expansion of EV mobility.

"While EV charging fears remain, our team at Autel Energy is poised to address apprehension by boosting the EV charging landscape and building confidence and interest in the future of the EV automotive and transportation industry," Thomas said.

More information about Autel Energy is available at https://autelenergy.us/.

About Autel Energy

Autel Energy's vision is to create a seamless customer experience that enables the deployment of technology and smart infrastructure that accelerates the adoption of electric vehicles and energy management solutions worldwide. Autel Energy makes the most advanced products accessible and convenient for residential and commercial users offering hardware, software, apps, and cloud-based solutions to cover almost every use case and application. This includes world-class charging hardware for AC (Level 2) home and commercial, DC Bi-directional V2X power management, and DC (Level 3) fast charging from 40kW to 720kW with innovative configurability and modularity.

