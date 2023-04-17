Workday Sees Continued Momentum in Healthcare, Helping Healthcare Organizations Drive Transformation Through Operational Insights

Workday Named Best in KLAS for ERP for the Sixth Consecutive Year

CHICAGO, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HIMSS Conference 2023 (Booth #7524) -- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources , today announced continued momentum within the healthcare industry, having recently added several new healthcare organizations to its growing global roster of customers. The company also announced that KLAS Research recognized Workday as the top performing cloud ERP solution for healthcare in the ERP 2023 report .

Healthcare organizations of all sizes, including CHG Healthcare, Jefferson Health, Northeast Georgia Health System, Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare, Terrebonne General Health System, and Whitman Hospital & Medical Clinics (WHMC) have recently selected or deployed Workday Financial Management , Workday Human Capital Management (HCM) , and Workday Supply Chain Management (SCM) solutions for healthcare to better manage costs, attract and retain clinical and non-clinical talent, and make faster decisions that support the business.

"Workday allows us to build more dynamic tools in the cloud and leverage analytics that bring decision support right to the front line, which is driving us towards precision care," said Chris Paravate, chief information officer, Northeast Georgia Health System. "Workday is integral to our digital transformation strategy, helping us to leverage cloud capabilities and interoperability, and apply evidence medicine in a way we haven't in the past."

Amid supply chain disruptions and an evolving regulatory environment, healthcare organizations must deliver care within increasingly tight operating margins. To keep pace, healthcare organizations are leveraging Workday to bring together financials, HR, and supply chain management in a unified, cloud-based system – Workday Enterprise Management Cloud – which leverages artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to enable them to automate tasks, increase efficiency, and control costs without impacting the quality of patient care.

"As healthcare organizations navigate economic uncertainty and adapt to changing business demands, they need the right tools to accelerate their digital transformation efforts so they can generate value quickly and efficiently," said John Kravitz, head of healthcare, Workday. "With AI and ML embedded into the very core of our platform, Workday enables healthcare organizations to improve operational efficiencies across their financials, people, and supply chain management, empowering them with greater business adaptability that supports quality patient care."

Accelerating Digital Health Transformation

Workday helps healthcare organizations speed their cloud transformation efforts with the Industry Accelerator for Healthcare , which combines the power of Workday Enterprise Management Cloud with the deep industry expertise of deployment partners – including Deloitte and KPMG – to deliver proven solutions and best practices that enable organizations to optimize financial and talent resources, better manage the supply chain, and improve organizational agility.

With the Industry Accelerator for Healthcare, organizations can leverage a growing number of pre-built connections to industry-specific solutions from independent software vendor (ISV) partners. These include Global Health Exchange (GHX), which features an integrated search with Workday SCM to help enable supply chain resiliency through up-to-date, fully enriched item data in the end-to-end supply chain processes, as well as ShiftWizard, which combines with Workday Time Tracking to optimize labor resources with streamlined staffing and scheduling, easier tracking and reporting of payroll hours, and faster time off and timesheet approvals.

