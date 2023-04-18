Azamara® Celebrates 10 Years of AzAmazing Evenings with New Expanded Programming

This year, Azamara will debut AzAmazing Celebrations, an enhanced, multi-layered experience of its signature AzAmazing Evenings that bring cultural immersion onboard and on land by night and day

MIAMI, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Azamara – the upmarket cruise line and leader in Destination Immersion® experiences – unveils new AzAmazing Celebrations for 2023, the expansion of its signature, culturally immersive AzAmazing Evenings. With AzAmazing Evenings reaching its 10-year anniversary, Azamara is now bringing this unique programming into the daytime and onboard.

AzAmazing Celebrations will now include the return of Azamara's signature AzAmazing Evenings, a chance to soak up the destination by night with immersive programming in historic venues that provide access to art, music, and dance; AzAmazing Days, a new shoreside event where guests can uncover the hidden gems each unique port has to offer by day through local musicians, food and wine, and entertainment; and Destination Celebrations, events that bring the traditions and heritage of the destination to life onboard through live cultural performances and local cuisine.

"Our award-winning Destination Immersion programming is what makes us Azamara, which is why we are constantly seeking new and enhanced ways to deliver authentic travel moments to our guests, while immersing them in the local culture, food, and people of each destination," says Carol Cabezas, President of Azamara. "As we continue to grow and expand, we are pleased to share more intimate experiences for our guests through our expanded and expertly curated AzAmazing programming that makes our voyages truly unforgettable."

Exclusive to Azamara and offered complimentary on most sailings of seven nights or longer, AzAmazing Celebrations are unique to each location and feature local, authentic talent and performances, which are often hosted in historic venues, including Ephesus in Kusadasi, Turkey, and St. George's Hall in Liverpool, England. In 2023, travelers will be able to dive even deeper into local life as guests walk, talk, and eat alongside locals, discovering the path less traveled and uncovering what each destination means to its inhabitants through AzAmazing Day events. These enhanced experiences can also be enjoyed onboard through Destination Celebrations, bringing the ship to life with the local people and culture, ensuring the destination immersion experience never stops. This special programming brings each destination to life, both onboard and off, in a way travelers can only experience with Azamara.

Highlights of Azamara's New 2023 AzAmazing Celebrations include:

Nights in Arabia – Aqaba, Jordan

Guests can immerse their senses in the Jordanian heritage and culture under a star-studded evening on the lawns of the luxurious Ayla Golf Resort, as the Professional Hail Group dancers perform the dances of Arabia, accompanied by a trio of musicians in celebration of life.

Day of Dancing in Mahon – Mahon, Mallorca, Spain

Guests can kick off this AzAmazing Day by enjoying a welcome cocktail while being greeted by lively Menorcan dancers in traditional dresses. After a tour of historic fortress La Mola, guests will enjoy live music and a sampling of local delicacies before ending the visit with a captivating Equestrian show.

African Inspired Evening at the Station – Durban, South Africa

Travelers can explore the culture of South Africa's largest ethnic group, the South African Zulu Tribe, during a riveting performance in the Station Auditorium that includes singing, dancing, storytelling and rhythmic movements. Delicious canapés and drinks can be enjoyed while stilt walkers welcome guests to the beat of the African drum.

Day in Cinque Terre – Portovenere, Italy

Portovenere comes to life on this AzAmazing Day with a buffet featuring local favorites and live musical entertainment that guests will find throughout their exploration of this charming destination. Travelers can wander the picturesque village to discover boutique shops along the main street, the famous Church of San Pietro atop a rocky headland and breathtaking coastal views.

An Evening at the Adelaide Oval – Adelaide, Australia

The historical Adelaide Oval will host guests for an exclusive, five-star event with welcome drinks and entertainment by students from James Morrison's Academy of music school, followed by a performance from the celebrated James Morrison and his jazz ensemble band, with the wonderful Adelaide Cathedral as a backdrop.

Carnaval de Barranquilla – Cartagena, Colombia

As one of the largest carnival celebrations in the world and Colombia's most significant folkloric event, Carnaval de Barranquilla welcomes Azamara guests to immerse in the excitement and spirit of the celebration in Cartagena's famed Teatro with performances from the Caribbean's top performers who exemplify the folklore of Colombia and the spirit of Carnival.

In addition to the expansion of AzAmazing Celebrations, Azamara will also take the celebrations onboard throughout the four sister ships for the remaining of the year. Including, a pilot event for their Loyalty Members sailing on Azamara Onward where guests will be able to participate in a reimagined Loyalty Happy Hour. During this exciting new event, loyalty guests will be treated to an array of destination-inspired appetizers and wine, creating a memorable experience for all who attend.

The Loyalty Happy Hour is a unique opportunity for Azamara's loyal guests to come together, mingle and celebrate their shared love of travel with other travelers and our senior officers. With this new addition, Azamara is proud to continue its tradition of providing unforgettable travel experiences for all its guests.

About Azamara:

Azamara is an upmarket cruise line and leader in Destination Immersion® experiences. With a fleet of four intimate-style ships, Azamara Journey®, Azamara Quest®, Azamara Pursuit®, and its latest ship, Azamara Onward, the cruise line allows travelers to reach marquee ports around the world and dock in smaller, hidden gem destinations. Azamara aims to Change the Way You Sea, through its commitment to creating immersive experiences for guests through longer stays, more overnights and night touring for a deeper and more meaningful travel experience. Guests can experience an intimate hotel at sea with inclusive amenities such as gratuities, select beverages, cultural events and can take advantage of exclusive loyalty membership benefits through the Azamara Circle Program. For more information visit www.azamara.com.

