Cable Viewing Rebounds in March, Amplified by Sports, College Basketball Playoffs, according to Nielsen's Latest Report of The Gauge

NEW YORK, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Nielsen's March 2023 report of The Gauge , the media measurement company's monthly visualization of total TV and streaming consumption, overall television usage in the U.S. declined for a second straight month, but cable viewing was boosted by the onset of the NCAA basketball playoffs, making cable the only TV format to exhibit growth from February to March.

On the whole, TV viewing trends in March were in line with seasonal trends, with total TV usage down 2% from February 2023. By comparison, total TV usage declined 4.6% over the same period in 2022.

Similar to trends in The Gauge from March 2022, cable was the only category to gain in viewership (+0.6%) and share (+0.8 pts.) this month, finishing at 31.1% share of television. This was not only the largest monthly increase for the cable category since last year's March Madness tournament, but also the first time since August 2022 that cable viewing demonstrated any monthly uptick. Compared with the same period one year ago, however, cable viewing was down 13.7% in March 2023 and the category has lost 5.9 share points.

At 23.3% share of total TV, broadcast viewing was down 4.4% in March and the category lost 0.6 share points versus February. The general drama genre increased slightly this month and accounted for 30.5% (largest) of broadcast viewing, and The Oscars drove a 153% increase in the award/ceremonies genre to account for 1.1% of viewing to the broadcast category. Compared with March 2022, broadcast viewing has dropped 4.0% and its share of television is down 1.6 share points.

Viewership of streaming content was down 2.6% in March compared with February, and the streaming category saw its first loss in share (-0.2 pts.) since August 2022, but still finished the month with the largest share of TV at 34.1%. Despite the monthly downturn, however, streaming usage has increased by over a third compared with March 2022.

Across streaming platforms in March, Pluto TV saw the largest increase in usage at 4.6%, which pushed its share to 0.8% of TV. Peacock usage climbed 3.1% to notch a platform-high 1.1% of total TV usage. Additional streaming highlights:

Netflix accounted for 7.3% of total TV usage in March (flat vs. February) as viewers watched more than 4.7 billion minutes of Outer Banks , the most of any streaming program this month, as well as nearly 3.6 billion minutes of You .

Disney+ was also flat compared with February, accounting for 1.8% of TV viewing, and its new season of The Mandalorian notched over 3.6 billion viewing minutes, making it the second most-streamed program in March.

YouTube, excluding YouTube TV*, remained the most-used streaming platform in March with 7.8% of total TV usage.

* In order to more accurately reflect consumer viewing habits in The Gauge, beginning with February 2023 data, viewing that occurs through MVPD and vMVPD (virtual / multichannel video programming distributor) streaming apps (e.g. YouTube TV, Hulu Live, DirecTV, Charter/Spectrum), which primarily deliver live broadcast and cable programming, will no longer credit to the streaming category. Viewing to broadcast and cable content has always been reflected in the corresponding broadcast or cable category, including viewing that occurs via MVPD/vMVPD apps. More information on The Gauge methodology can be found at nielsen.com/thegauge .

About The Gauge

The Gauge is Nielsen's monthly visualization of total TV and streaming usage in the U.S. It is underpinned by Nielsen's TV ratings service, in addition to Nielsen Streaming Platform Ratings which provides clients with audience measurement data that details the amount of time consumers spend streaming and on which platforms. This broad look at platform usage provides complimentary insights to Nielsen Streaming Content Ratings, which details viewing to subscription-based video on demand (SVOD) content at the title, program and episode levels. By showcasing both the micro and macro-level data sets, the industry has a full picture of how this media is being consumed, as well as when and by whom.

Nielsen's approach to audience measurement, which leverages a geographically representative panel of real people and big data, is built for the future of media consumption. With The Gauge, the future of TV consumption is visible in a single view. The latest edition of The Gauge is always available at www.nielsen.com/thegauge .

About Nielsen

Nielsen shapes the world's media and content as a global leader in audience measurement, data and analytics. Through our understanding of people and their behaviors across all channels and platforms, we empower our clients with independent and actionable intelligence so they can connect and engage with their audiences—now and into the future. Nielsen operates around the world in more than 55 countries. Learn more at www.nielsen.com and connect with us on social media ( Twitter , LinkedIn , Facebook and Instagram ).

