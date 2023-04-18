Fintech Media Advertising - The first EU company fully based on AI

BUCHAREST, Romania, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fintech Media Advertising SA is a Romanian startup that specializes in performance marketing for financial companies, including Neo Banks and investment platforms. The company was founded in 2020, during the Covid-19 pandemic, when many talented individuals were left without jobs due to widespread layoffs and closures.

Founder Marco Salzillo, an expert in performance marketing, utilized his extensive experience in online advertising to establish Fintech Media Advertising SA. "Our company's unique approach is based entirely on artificial intelligence (A.I.), making it the first of its kind in Europe."

Fintech Media Advertising offers investment platforms and Neo Banks the possibility of to communicate efficiently with generations of future customers, i.e. millennials and generation Z, through social media and the new means of communication.

The real innovation the company brings, is a glimpse of what the future will look like in complete absence of personnel which has instead been supplanted by algorithms and artificial intelligence. As stated by Iulian-Vladut Lungu, CFO of the company; "thanks to the investments we make every day in improving our propetary A.I., we managed in a short time to enter among the 50 most important companies in terms of profit in the marketing sector of Romania and also In the second half of 2023, the company will be listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, a major milestone that will allow the company to access greater liquidity to develop new functions and advertising campaigns with greater impact for our customers."

Now one might think that on the one hand this company is bringing a future way of working with a few employees who go to the office replaced by a mega computer and if on the one hand it is as fascinating as an Isaac Asimov novel on the other hand it is also worrying how the advent of a similar technology can impact the job market as we have always thought.

With regard to this point, the position of Nevio Traverso, CMO of the company, is very interesting as he claims that he wants to give a clear identity to the company; " I strongly believe that the profits we generate from our company are really high in terms of % precisely because of the lack of fixed costs such as employees but this also has a social impact in terms of income for families, therefore our goal is to switch to a model of Humanistic economy where the company should not be evaluated only in terms of economic balance but above all as a social balance and for the number of people we are able to help and redistribute the wealth in services for the less well-off classes. For this reason we want to become a meeting point between financial market investors and companies operating in the Volunteer sector, to attract capital that is used to generate income and dividends for shareholders but at the same time reinvest part of the profits to support non-profit organizations selected to cover all the critical areas that are mainly affected."

