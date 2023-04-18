Mast-Jägermeister US Releases New Commercial Featuring Lolo Zouaï and Hits the Road as the Official U.S. Sponsor of Rising Pop Singer's PLAYGIRL World Tour

Jägermeister Hosts Exclusive Fan Experiences and Photo Moments at Each Tour Stop

Watch New Ad Spot Set to Lolo Zouaï's "Gummy Bear" HERE

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jägermeister has teamed with Lolo Zouaï to feature the rising pop singer and songwriter in the herbal liqueur's new advertising campaign. The new spot celebrates the moments that make a night out truly great. In the spot, Zouaï shares an ice-cold shot with friends as her song "Gummy Bear" plays, a moment which will be replicated with fans throughout her tour. The digital media buy is inclusive of CTV, OLV and programmatic placement. Watch in full here .

Continuing the partnership, Jägermeister is sponsoring the U.S. leg of Lolo's PLAYGIRL World Tour. Beginning April 11, the Jägermeister x PLAYGIRL branded tour bus will travel across the country. Fans will experience pop-up photo booths and have the chance to participate in a sweepstakes to win exclusive items including an all-expenses paid trip to the tour's Los Angeles show. Learn more and enter the sweepstakes here .

"I'm so excited to be partnering with Jägermeister to bring my PLAYGIRL Tour to life and see all my Lo-riders across the country," Zouaï shared. "There's no better moment than being on stage and feeling the energy from the room, and I look forward to raising a toast with the crowds along the way!"

"This partnership builds on Jägermeister's long history of championing creative communities and partnering with trendsetting musicians," said Chris Peddy, CMO Mast-Jägermeister US. "Jägermeister is proud to raise a toast to the creativity and hard work of Lolo and all the musicians, artists and creatives who make nightlife extraordinary."

PLAYGIRL reflects a new, futuristic evolution for Lolo Zouaï after the American-French-Algerian singer and songwriter took the music world by storm with her critically acclaimed debut album High Highs to Low Lows. For more information and tickets to the PLAYGIRL World Tour, please visit www.playgirl.lolozouai.com .

In addition to groundbreaking artist partnerships, Jägermeister remains committed to fostering safe, vibrant and unforgettable nightlife spaces for celebrations of all kinds with campaigns such as Save the Night and partnerships with the Lesbian Bar Project, Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative and more. To learn more, visit www.jagermeister.com .

About Jägermeister

Introduced over 80 years ago, Jägermeister, German for "Master Hunter," is one of the world's most successful liqueurs and available in over 150 countries. The iconic taste of Jägermeister is not left to chance but is due to decades of experience, a safely guarded secret recipe consisting of 56 natural herbs, blossoms, roots and fruits including star anise, cardamom, cinnamon and ginger roots, and 383 quality checks. The botanical ingredients are extracted in their raw, unprocessed form through a gentle, weeks-long process of cold maceration to create Jägermeister's base. The base, housed in more than 400 oak casks, then "breathes" for one full year, which is key to creating the complex and balanced flavor of Jägermeister's legendary taste profile. Jägermeister is 35% Alc./Vol. and imported exclusively by Mast-Jägermeister US, White Plains, NY. Visit www.jagermeister.com and follow @JagermeisterUSA on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. DRINK RESPONSIBLY.

