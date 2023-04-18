NBA YOUNGBOY TEAMS UP WITH WESTSIDE MERCHANDISING TO LAUNCH EXCLUSIVE APPAREL COLLECTION

LOS ANGELES, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- YoungBoy Never Broke Again the acclaimed rapper and songwriter, along with his clothing brand, Never Broke Again Clothing, LLC are proud to announce a new apparel collaboration with Westside Merchandising, a leading manufacturer of merchandise and retail apparel in the United States. They have collectively created the only official apparel collection by NBA YoungBoy and the Never Broke Again brand, encapsulating their signature style and energy.

The new collection recently launched with an initial capsule of t-shirt designs, featuring bold graphics and designs that reflect NBA YoungBoy's unique aesthetic and the Louisiana roots of the Never Broke Again brand. Additionally, the collection will continually add additional capsules, including hoodies, hats, and other streetwear.

This collaboration comes hot on the heels of NBA YoungBoy's latest album release entitled "Don't Try This At Home" to be released on April 21, 2023. Leading up to the LP's release on April 7th, NBA YoungBoy teamed up with Nicki Minaj in releasing "WTF". Other new singles, "Demon Party" and "Next" are already gaining critical acclaim.

On Thursday evening, April 20, 2023, before his album hits streaming platforms, YoungBoy still on house arrest in Utah, will host a live stream "record release party" taking place in downtown Los Angeles at the Elevate Lounge, and 50 Cent's Branson Cognac will serve as a sponsor.

Youngboy's partner and Never Broke Again co-owner Kyle "Montana" Clairborne says: "I'm hyped up about our new gear with Westside Merchandising, you know what I'm saying? We came up with some fresh designs that represent the Never Broke Again style and YB's fans."

Westside Merchandising, whose owners originally all hail from Southern California, uniquely understand hip-hop culture and high-quality streetwear. The brand has collaborated with several notable artists and influencers in the past, including Mount Westmore, Snoop, Ice-Cube, E-40, and Too Short, as well as The Source Magazine.

"We're thrilled to be working with NBA YoungBoy on this collection," said Seth Anderson, Head of Brand Development at Westside. "He's one of the most talented and influential artists in the game right now, and we're honored to be able to bring his vision to life through our streetwear."

Westside Merchandising is represented by well-respected entertainment attorney, Helen Yu of Yu Leseberg, a Prof. Law Corp. in making the deal with NBA YoungBoy and Never Broke Again. "I'm excited to be working with Westside Merchandising on this new merch collection and I'm doing my part to help create something that represents his style and his fans."

YoungBoy and Never Broke Again are represented by Atlanta veteran entertainment attorney Vince Phillips of Arrington & Phillips, LLP.

The NBA YoungBoy x Westside Merchandising collection will be available for purchase online at www.neverbrokeagainllc.com and on Instagram at @never_broke_again (Never Broke Again Brand) and in select retailers, Spencers, Hot Topic, and Zoomies, as well as on YoungBoy's own ecommerce store for sales worldwide starting on April 20, 2023 .

