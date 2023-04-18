RAMMSTEIN ANNOUNCE EXCLUSIVE 'SEHNSUCHT ANNIVERSARY EDITION'

RE-RELEASE OF SEHNSUCHT ON 09.06.2023 AS LIMITED "ANNIVERSARY EDITION" FOR THE FIRST TIME ON CD IN HD-SOUND INCL. NEW, EXCLUSIVE MIX OF "SPIEL MIT MIR" (PLAY WITH ME)

For the six Berliners there is a certain way of doing things. The kind that has made their band and their brand a worldwide phenomenon, an award-winning, multi-platinum record-breaking collective unlike anything else.

Following the release of their debut album Herzeleid ('Heartbreak') as 'Limited Anniversary Edition" it is time to revisit RAMMSTEIN's sophomore album Sehnsucht ('Longing'), originally released in August 1997, effectively announced the arrival of the six onto the global stage. Sehnsucht ('Longing') peaked at Number 1 on the German and Austrian charts, also going Top 50 in the US (it stands as the only fully-German album to be certified platinum Stateside).

26 years and a new century on, it's clear that Sehnsucht – another 11-tracker like Herzeleid, indeed like all of the studio outings has lost none of its initial power. From opener, 'Sehnsucht' itself, to the aforementioned 'Du hast' or the follow up 'Engel', through to closing number, 'Küss mich (Fellfrosch)' ('Kiss me (Fur Frog))', Rammstein's sophomore release sees the founding members spectacularly hitting their stride, making greater use of electronics and samples, as well as the melodic side of Till Lindemann's considerable vocal range.

That signature R-R-Rammstein Sound has been given an added boost now – Remastered in HD sound for the first time on CD for the 'Anniversary Edition' of an album that can rightfully be termed 'iconic'. This 2023 version exclusively includes a new mix of the track 'Spiel mit mir', and comes in a selection of exclusive, elaborately packaged formats: CD, MC, Digital, plus a pair of double LPs, one black vinyl, the other white.

To millions heroes, to others villains, there's no question that Sehnsucht – the band's first official release in the US – was the album that fully shaped who Rammstein were, what they sounded like and what they stood for. Sehnsucht underlined in red pen just how intriguing, and singular, they really were, and just where that collective mind was prepared to go, starting with the sleeve itself.

Tracklisting:

Sehnsucht Engel Tier Bestrafe mich Du hast Bück dich Spiel mit mir Klavier Alter Mann Eifersucht Küss mich (Fellfrosch) Spiel mit mir (2023 Mix)

