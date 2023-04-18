Venerable Names Catherine Mahone Chief Administrative Officer

WEST CHESTER, Pa., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Venerable today announced the appointment of Catherine Mahone to Chief Administrative Officer (CAO). In this role, Mahone will have oversight for the Human Resources, Information Technology, Operations, and Strategy and Implementation functions.

Mahone arrives at Venerable with over 30 years of financial services experience, most recently with Allianz as Chief Administrative Officer. In this role, she was accountable for the life insurance and annuity business unit's operations and budget, including oversight of the Information Technology, Project Management Office, Cybersecurity, Procurement, and Strategy Execution functions. During this time, Mahone led wide-ranging initiatives that resulted in significant revenue growth, improved customer and employee satisfaction rates, reduced expenses, and improved risk and compliance controls.

Prior to her time at Allianz, Mahone spent two decades at Ameriprise Financial in project management, strategy, and planning roles where she led large-scale teams focused on major technology initiatives, offshoring, product launches, and compliance-related endeavors.

She holds a Master's in Business Communication from the University of St. Thomas and a Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communications from the University of Minnesota, as well as FINRA Series 7 and 24 licenses. She is a mentor with Menttium, a tailored leadership and development solution that offers cross-company mentoring and consulting services and is also a board member of Lifeworks and the American Heart Association.

Cathy's appointment as CAO brings to conclusion the organizational changes at Venerable resulting from the retirement of President and CEO, Patrick Lusk. David Marcinek, Senior Managing Director and Chairman assumed the CEO role as of January 1, 2023.

"I am grateful to lead an organization as dynamic as Venerable, with high performing leaders, a driven employee base, and significant growth opportunities", said Marcinek. "Cathy joins a leadership team that embodies our values of connectedness, courage, and curiosity. I look forward to working with them, in support of our employees as they propel our organization toward achievement of our strategic goals. The Venerable story resonates strongly across the insurance industry, and we are proud to have Cathy become a part of it."

Venerable is a privately held company with business operations based in West Chester, Pennsylvania, Des Moines, Iowa, and New York, NY. Venerable owns and manages legacy variable annuity business acquired from other entities. Created by an investor group led by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, LLC, Crestview Partners, Reverence Capital Partners, and Athene Holdings, Ltd., Venerable is a business with well-established, strategic investors, experienced in successfully building and growing insurance businesses with patient, long-term capital. For more information, please visit www.venerable.com.

