WiMi Hologram Cloud Proposed Metasurface Dynamic Holography for Ultra-realistic Holographic Transmission

BEIJING, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) ("WiMi" or the "Company"), a leading global Hologram Augmented Reality ("AR") Technology provider, today announced that to improve the image quality of color hologram and reduce the crosstalk between different colors of broadband, the concept of metasurface dynamic holography was proposed, and a patent for a spatial filtering device based on optical holography was obtained.

The spatial filtering technique in this patent is to process and adjust the data of each pixel point of an image (individual pictures or frames in a video, etc.) by means of a filtering function to achieve a predetermined purpose: spatial filtering of existing pairs of images. The technology consists mainly of a division, a setup, and a processing module, through which the image is filtered. Using metasurface dynamic holography, a transmission/reflection light field distribution with fine nanoscale resolution can be achieved to encode complex holographic amplitudes, thus producing arbitrary holographic intensity distributions in the plane. It allows the image center to be consistent when reconstructing images at different depths while eliminating the interlayer crosstalk problem and improving the quality of multidimensional holographic imaging by exploiting the feature of non-overlap between different layers in the hologram. The present research results aim to solve the two core problems of the large volume of optical structures and visual convergence conflicts in the same near-eye display system. The patent provides a novel, simple, and easy-to-operate optical information fidelity method that can reproduce target images with complex patterns and high resolution and fidelity requirements by constructing hybrid images based on the characteristics of human eye observation targets and frequency information of the images.

Based on the current research, the metasurface dynamic holography technology will develop toward multiplexing larger capacity information, larger area processing, and lower latency real-time reconfigurability in the visible region. There is still much room for the development of this technology. In the future, WiMi will also use metasurface dynamic holography technology to further research in the direction of high-performance, real-time dynamic, multi-channel coding, and chip/fiber integration applications.

About WIMI Hologram Cloud

WIMI Hologram Cloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) is a holographic cloud comprehensive technical solution provider that focuses on professional areas including holographic AR automotive HUD software, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR, head-mounted light field holographic equipment, holographic semiconductor, holographic cloud software, holographic car navigation and others. Its services and holographic AR technologies include holographic AR automotive application, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR technology, holographic vision semiconductor technology, holographic software development, holographic AR advertising technology, holographic AR entertainment technology, holographic ARSDK payment, interactive holographic communication and other holographic AR technologies.

Safe Harbor Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this press release and the Company's strategic and operational plans contain forward−looking statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward−looking statements in its periodic reports to the US Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on Forms 20−F and 6−K, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases, and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Several factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward−looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development, financial condition, and results of operations; the expected growth of the AR holographic industry; and the Company's expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of its products and services.

Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F and the current report on Form 6-K and other documents filed with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable laws.

View original content:

SOURCE WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc.