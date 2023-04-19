IEM Digital Services Appraised at CMMI Level 3

Digital Services recognized for continued improvement and consistent quality of internal processes

MORRISVILLE, N.C., April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, IEM Digital Services announces that it is appraised at level 3 of ISACA's Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI®). This appraisal was performed by the H&W Group.

CMMI is a proven, outcome-based performance model, and the globally accepted standard for improving capability, optimizing business performance, and aligning operations to business goals. As a leading global consulting firm that provides a variety of services including information management and technology solutions, this proven, outcome-based performance model offers IEM guidance on process improvement.

The Level 3 appraisal indicates that an organization performs at a "defined" level. IEM's processes are well characterized and understood, and are described in standards, procedures, tools and methods. The company's set of standard processes is established and improved over time, according to the assessment.

"This recognition gives our current and prospective clients further confidence in our ability to deliver credible and reliable results," said Chief Technology Officer Ted Lemcke. "We are proud of this accomplishment. IEM has a stellar Digital Services team that is always striving to improve. We remain dedicated to producing high quality solutions and services that help us and our clients fulfill IEM's mission to build a safe, secure, and resilient world."

Ronald Weidemann of the H&W Group led the benchmark appraisal that identifies opportunities for improving both process implementation and overall business performance.

CMMI initially was created in 1986 for the U.S. Department of Defense to measure the quality and capability of potential software development contractors. It has since expanded beyond software engineering to become the globally accepted standard for improving capability.

"Organizations worldwide are harnessing CMMI to elevate their business performance to new heights, creating a sustainable competitive advantage in the process" said Ron Lear, Senior Director, CMMI Program. "We commend IEM Digital Services on achieving this CMMI appraisal level and demonstrating their ability as a high-performing organization."

About IEM

IEM is a global crisis and disaster management consulting firm dedicated to building a safe, secure, and resilient world. Founded in 1985, IEM is the largest woman- and minority-owned firm in the world focused on providing services and expertise across the emergency management cycle — from preparedness and mitigation to response and recovery. We integrate science, technology, and real-world experience to provide our customers with innovative solutions and outcomes that matter. For information, visit www.iem.com.

About CMMI

For more than 50 years, ISACA® has advanced the best talent, expertise and learning in technology. ISACA equips individuals with knowledge, credentials, education and community to progress their careers and transform their organizations and enables enterprises to train and build quality teams. For more information about CMMI performance solutions, visit www.isaca.org/enterprise/cmmi-performance-solutions.

