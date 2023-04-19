Seniorlink and Caregiver Homes Rebranded as Careforth

Multiple Brands Unified Under New Careforth Name to Communicate Expanded Mission, Capabilities

BOSTON, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seniorlink and Caregiver Homes announced today they are bringing their multiple brands, which also includes proprietary app brand Vela, together under one name: Careforth. Through its clinical teams, expert coaches, and digital tools, Careforth empowers and enables thousands of family caregivers across America to confidently care for their loved ones at home.

The rebranding was inspired by a desire to make clear the organization's full capabilities to support caregivers from all walks of life and at any stage in their life. The new brand name honors the critical role America's caregivers play, not only in their loved one's health and everyday life, but also in the future of health care.

"Our new brand identity better reflects what makes us a special organization, and tells the story of who we are, who we serve, and who we strive to be in the future," says Careforth President and Chief Executive Officer Matt Marek. "While our logo and name are changing, as an organization we remain dedicated to our mission of serving caregivers on their journey, so they can feel supported at every turn."

Careforth will continue to support family caregivers in the following ways:

Working for State and Federal policies that recognize the value caregivers provide to the health care industry and expanding programs to support caregivers.

Providing access to health coaches who are driven by a shared purpose to go above and beyond in providing expert clinical and emotional education and support.

Ongoing support from a Careforth clinical care team accessible through a secure collaborative Careforth app.

Offering access to a curated collection of community resources that can benefit caregivers.

Connecting caregivers with others who care for a loved one with similar needs to provide emotional wellbeing and health support.

And, providing caregivers with the tools they need to prioritize their own needs while focusing on their family member as a loved one rather than someone who needs care.

Careforth's caregiver programs and services improve health outcomes, provide cost savings for those receiving care, and increase engagement and satisfaction for health plans and providers.

"Every day, we see how much caregivers give in caring for their loved ones—and the incredible impact it has on their family members' health and wellbeing. But we also know that, while responsibility and love drive them, they haven't trained for this," says Careforth Executive Vice President and Chief Growth Officer Eric Daniels. "That's why, for more than 20 years, we've been committed to surrounding caregivers with the support and connectedness they need—and deserve. For us at Careforth, it's more than a mission. It's a purpose we live and act on daily."

Formerly Seniorlink and Caregiver Homes, Careforth empowers thousands of family caregivers across America to confidently care for their loved ones at home. Everyday our team of trained nurses and care coaches engage in real conversations with caregivers, personally and via our proprietary digital collaboration app, to provide emotional support, personal guidance, and connections to community resources. Headquartered in Boston, Careforth's caregiver programs and services improve health outcomes, provide cost savings for those receiving care, and increase engagement and satisfaction for health plans and providers. Through it all Careforth supports family caregivers. At every turn.

