Slater Slater Schulman Releases Statement on Decision of U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit to Deny Stay and Allow Boy Scouts Bankruptcy Plan to Be Effectuated

NEW YORK, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Adam Slater of Slater Slater Schulman LLP, Co-Founder of the Coalition of Abused Scouts for Justice ("the Coalition") and a lead negotiator of the Plan of Reorganization ("the Plan") for the Boy Scouts of America ("BSA"), which includes the largest sexual abuse settlement fund in history, today released the following statement regarding the decision by the United States Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit to deny the request for a stay of the Plan:

"After years of protracted bankruptcy proceedings and decades of suffering in silence, tens of thousands of survivors of childhood sexual assault will now receive some tangible measure of justice. With this decision, the Plan will now become effective, and the Trust will be able to begin distribution of the historic $2.45B settlement fund. Even more important, it means that the safety measures and protections for current and future Scouts included in the Plan will also be put into place—and we know that for many survivors, this has been the highest priority. We commend the Court for bringing survivors one step closer to justice."

