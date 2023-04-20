AAPC Announces Centerline Action's Respect for Marriage Act Campaign as the 2023 Campaign Excellence Public Affairs Campaign of the Year

PALM SPRINGS, Calif., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesterday, Centerline Action's winning national campaign to pass the Respect for Marriage Act (RMA) was awarded a Campaign Excellence Award for Public Affairs Campaign of the Year by the American Association of Political Consultants (AAPC). Hosted by the only bipartisan, nonprofit organization for political professionals, the Campaign Excellence Pollie Awards set the standard for excellence in the political communications and public affairs industries.

"Passage of the Respect for Marriage Act represented an historic and bipartisan reaffirmation that all Americans should have the freedom to marry the person they love. The Centerline Action team is honored by the AAPC's recognition of our winning approach toward building bipartisan consensus around issues of great importance to the American people," said Centerline Action Board President James Dozier. "It is an honor to receive this recognition of the team's strategic excellence as we continue to advance centrist policy solutions that preserve core constitutional freedoms and liberties for all Americans."

The Campaign Excellence Awards recognize those individuals that have significantly contributed to the success of a candidate or public affairs campaign and whose conduct has been consistent with the professional code of ethics of the AAPC. Nominations from the AAPC membership and political consulting community at large were vetted by an Independent Panel of Judges and recommendations were voted upon and confirmed by the AAPC Board of Directors. Over 250 judges—all fellow campaign pros—evaluate entries based on creativity, production value and most importantly, political effectiveness.

In November, the U.S. Senate passed the RMA, legislation enshrining marriage equality into federal law, with a bipartisan vote of 61-36. In December, the RMA passed the House 258-169, reflecting the fact that marriage equality is both widespread and bipartisan. The New York Times featured Centerline's campaign. James Dozier also wrote about the organization's efforts in an op-ed published by Newsweek Magazine.

