E. & J. GALLO WINERY CONTINUES THEIR LEADERSHIP AND INNOVATION IN SUSTAINABILITY WITH THE RELEASE OF THEIR 2023 ESG REPORT

MODESTO, Calif., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A longtime leader in sustainability, E. & J. Gallo Winery has released their annual sustainability report, which provides a detailed summary of the company's environmental, social, and governance efforts over the past year.

Gallo has made significant strides in recent years — from reducing our energy usage and shrinking our emissions to furthering the recycling of water and materials. (PRNewswire)

At Gallo, we cultivate the land with care and build thoughtful relationships to grow our business sustainably.

Gallo maintains a longstanding belief that sustainability is the best approach to ensure that they protect the land for future generations, improve the quality of life for their employees, and enhance the communities in which they work and live. Gallo continues to take significant strides in their commitment towards being a corporate leader of environmental, social, and governance sustainability initiatives.

While Gallo's sustainable efforts and inclusive mindset date back to its founding by Ernest and Julio Gallo in 1933, the organization also has in place an Executive Sustainability Steering Committee to help drive and guide its direction into the future. The committee evaluates and recommends organizational goals that advance Gallo's values, focus on diversity and inclusion, and overall sustainability within the Wine and Spirits industry.

Environmental Sustainability Innovations & Successes

Gallo remains dedicated to continuously improving the organization's processes and sourcing strategies, reducing their carbon footprint, and preserving natural resources. Some of the recent successes highlighted in the 2023 ESG Report include:

Managing an average of 139,498,221 gallons of process water annually at their largest winery in Livingston, California through an onsite water-to-energy plant

Generating 12,000,000+ kilowatt hours of electricity annually at the Livingston winery

Maintaining an industry-leading 3:1 water to wine ratio

Reducing ~3 million miles off the road annually due to closer proximity of product coming from the East Coast Regional Distribution Center in Chester County, South Carolina

Achieving an average of 30% energy offset annually by making biofuel from winemaking byproducts and from using solar at the Livingston Winery

Diverting nearly 200,000 tons of glass from landfills annually

Implementing more than 200 vineyard management best practices and continuing to innovate to address land use, energy efficiency, canopy management, water use efficiency, and biodiversity

Eliminating the use of crop protection materials in the vineyards and industry by improving overall Integrated Pest Management practices

Ensuring every bottle of Gallo Glass is comprised of the highest recycled content achievable

Maintaining rigorous certifications, such as ISO 14001, and adhering to The California Code of Sustainable Winegrowing Practices

Several environmental case studies are featured in the 2023 ESG report from leading Gallo brands such as Talbott Vineyards and Starborough, as well as highlights on sustainable packaging efforts and Gallo's recent opening of Halo Glass Recycling, a state-of-the-art glass processing facility in Modesto.

Commitment to Social Responsibility

Diversity and Inclusion continues to be a top priority for Gallo. The company maintains that their brands and workforce are committed to driving positive change within the industry moving forward.

"Through our wines and spirits, Gallo serves joy and connects with people across communities, cultures, and continents – from our employees to our consumers and all the partners in between," said Stephanie Gallo, Chief Marketing Officer. "Every person is unique — just like every vineyard, every grape and every bottle of wine is unique. We embrace and celebrate the characteristics and experiences of each person. Diversity creates a stronger community, enriches our lives, and makes us a better company."

Gallo's Diversity & Inclusion Council serves as a critical driver of organizational change. This council of diverse, cross-functional, high performing individuals are working to set strategic action plans and accountabilities that successfully embed D&I into Gallo's culture. The D&I Council continues to define Gallo's D&I vision and expectations, as well as drive D&I learning, communication, and support within the organization.

Individually, brands like Barefoot, J Vineyards and Winery, E&J Brandy, Orin Swift, Liberty Creek, Alamos, and more have launched campaigns in support of diverse and inclusive organizations and initiatives. These case studies are outlined in the social section of the 2023 ESG Report.

For more information and to review Gallo's 2023 ESG Report, visit gallo.com/responsibility.

About E. & J. Gallo Winery

Founded in 1933 by brothers Ernest and Julio Gallo, E. & J. Gallo Winery is a family-owned company and global wine and spirits industry leader. The hallmark of E. & J. Gallo Winery is their lasting commitment to sustainability and quality, and consistently providing wine and spirits for every occasion. Gallo's range of offerings includes Apothic, Barefoot Wine, Black Box, High Noon, Horse Soldier Bourbon, J Vineyards and Winery, La Marca Prosecco, Louis M. Martini, Orin Swift, New Amsterdam Vodka, RumChata, Tequila Komos, and more, along with partnerships with esteemed family-owned brands such as Allegrini, Argiano, The Dalmore, Don Fulano, and Grupo Montenegro.

