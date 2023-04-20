Effective Network Segmentation Can Mitigate Rising Cybersecurity Threats, According to Info-Tech Research Group

The firm suggests continuous network analysis can help businesses improve and maintain effective segmentation over time.

TORONTO, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Networks enable seamless communication among connected devices in an increasingly digital world, making any disruption or inability to communicate problematic. To address this concern, a straightforward solution is to develop networks that are flat and permissive in nature. However, with the rise of malware, ransomware, and advanced persistent threats (APTs), having a flat or permissive network could potentially attract malicious actors and lead to more damage at a faster rate. Global IT research and advisory firm Info-Tech Research Group has released its new blueprint, Network Segmentation , to help organizations protect their network by controlling the conversations within it.

"Implementing network segmentation is not a quick and easy solution, and in many cases it may require a network redesign," says Scott Young, principal advisory director at Info-Tech Research Group. "To effectively create a minimum viable product for segmentation, security leaders must understand the endpoints and their traffic patterns as well as be knowledgeable about the available segmentation technologies."

The new blueprint explains that achieving effective network segmentation requires a balance between security and manageability. Managing a highly segmented network is generally more complex than managing a less segmented one and often results in increased complications and administrative overhead. This challenge can lead to confusion or even to employees creating shortcuts that compromise the intended security benefits of the segmentation strategy.

Implementing effective network segmentation requires certain measures, including understanding the network and prioritizing segmentation based on potential risks.

To effectively execute network segmentation, it's essential to approach it as a process rather than a project. Info-Tech recommends that security leaders consider the following three critical factors to achieve this:

Identify Risk: Analyze the data flows in the network, including users and environments accessed. Determine how to manage these flows and use a risk assessment to prioritize network architecture changes.

Design Segmentation: Identify the best method to segment users, services, or environments while ensuring secure data and user access between network segments.

Operate and Optimize: Monitor expected traffic changes and anomalies, then refine and optimize the design through iterative processes.

To maintain effective network segmentation in the current climate, Info-Tech advises that organizations must be prepared to adapt to the constantly changing network environment. According to the research, by continually analyzing network performance and behavior, organizations can identify areas for improvement and create an iterative process that ensures their segmentation remains effective and adaptable over time.

