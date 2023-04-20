Tic Tac ® Debuts Brand New Strawberry & Cream Flavor at The First-Ever Tic Tac Experience in New York City

Consumers Can Be Among the First to Taste the New Innovation at an Exclusive One-Day Only Pop-Up

PARSIPPANY, N.J., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mint and strawberry fans alike can for the first time ever immerse themselves in the flavorful fun taste of the newest addition to the Tic Tac ® portfolio, Strawberry & Cream, a delightful mix of refreshing and sweet-creamy strawberry flavors, at an exclusive one-day only pop-up event.

The Tic Tac Experience, taking place in Chelsea Market in New York City on Friday, April 28, will give fans an opportunity to enter the world of Tic Tac through a 360-degree multi-sensory experience. At each turn attendees will encounter delicious surprises that bring the iconic mint brand and Strawberry & Cream flavor to life through branded hands-on activities including a DIY label station, mix and match sample wall, interactive games, and insta-worthy photo opportunities as they take their taste buds on an adventure.

"Our fruit flavors continue to be fan favorites, so we are thrilled to launch Strawberry & Cream through our inaugural Tic Tac Experience," said Endri Shtylla, Marketing Director, Tic Tac at Ferrero USA, Inc. "Tic Tac has had a successful year holding a top spot in the mint category and we're proud to continue to deliver innovation to our fans and have them interact with the brand in a refreshing and exciting new way with this branded pop-up experience."

The Tic Tac Experience will be open for consumers free of charge on Friday, April 28th from 11AM – 7PM/ET at Chelsea Market (75 Ninth Avenue, New York, NY 10011).

Tic Tac Strawberry & Cream is rolling out on shelves nationwide and is available for purchase in a 1oz single pack for $1.59 and a 3.4oz bottle pack for $3.79 in stores and online.

For more information on Tic Tac, please visit www.tictac.com. Stay up to date on all things Strawberry & Cream by following @TicTacUSA on social.

ABOUT TIC TAC® MINTS

The Tic Tac® brand was launched in the U.S. in 1969 by the Italian confectionery manufacturer Ferrero and has been a leading mint brand for over 50 years.

ABOUT FERRERO

The Ferrero Group brings joy to people around the world with beloved treats including Kinder®, Nutella®, Ferrero Rocher® and Tic Tac®. Ferrero Group is one of the world's largest sweet-packaged food companies, with over 35 iconic brands sold in more than 170 countries. More than 35,000 "Ferrerians" are committed to helping people celebrate life's special moments with high-quality products. Commitment to the planet and communities in which we operate are at the heart of Ferrero Group's family culture. Our programs and partnerships ensure our work is environmentally sustainable and beneficial to local communities. Ferrero entered the North American market in 1969 and has grown to more than 5,100 employees in 15 plants and warehouses, and eight offices in North America across the United States, Canada and the Caribbean. It has expanded its presence and portfolio with the addition of iconic brands such as Butterfinger®, CRUNCH®, Keebler®, Famous Amos®, Mother's Cookies®, and other distinctive cookie and chocolate brands. Follow @FerreroNACorp on Twitter and Instagram. www.ferreronorthamerica.com.

