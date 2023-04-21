Four Cargill Innovations Win the Prestigious 2023 Edison Awards™

Cargill honored for three innovations in the food and agriculture category and one in sustainability, two of which won gold

WAYZATA, Minn., April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cargill's teams around the world innovate with purpose – to help its customers and partners overcome their biggest challenges and seize their greatest opportunities. In recognition of that drive for innovation, this year the company has won four 2023 Edison Awards™ for three innovations in the food and agriculture category and one innovation in the sustainability category. The Edison Awards™, named after the American inventor Thomas Alva Edison, recognizes some of the most innovative products and business leaders in the world. The prestigious accolades honor excellence in new product and service development, marketing, design and innovation.

Cargill is uniquely positioned to lead the transformation of the food and agriculture system, addressing many of the world's most pressing needs – from supply chain continuity and climate action to nutrition and food security. The company is honored to win the following Edison Awards™ for these innovative solutions:

GOLD - Cargill RegenConnect™ provides farmers a financial incentive for positive environmental outcomes through the adoption of regenerative agriculture practices. With an increased focus on sustainability around the globe, this program connects farmers to emerging environmental markets while enabling end-use customers to meet their sustainability commitments.

GOLD - Galleon™ Broiler Microbiome Intelligence is an innovative analysis tool leveraging the power of artificial intelligence. This tool allows poultry farmers to determine the gut microbiome health of their flocks and its correlation to their management practices. Galleon provides insights and actions to help improve flock health and positively influence profitability and performance.

SILVER - SimPure RF is a breakthrough soluble rice flour and a 1:1 clean label alternative to maltodextrin for many foods. SimPure RF offers high solubility and neutral flavor while enhancing creaminess and body.

BRONZE - EverSweet™ + ClearFlo (EC1) Sweetening System is a game-changing product which combines EverSweet, Reb M-based stevia sweetener with ClearFlo natural flavor, marking the first-ever solution of its kind. This innovation improves flavor, mouthfeel, dissolution and solubility. It also reduces sugar across countless foods and beverages.

Each of these innovations is an example of how Cargill is leveraging more than a century of experience in the food and agriculture industry to create impactful solutions for its global customers. Together, they show Cargill's ability to innovate across a broad spectrum of challenges facing its customers and consumers.

"Our teams around the world are excited to receive this prestigious recognition for all four of these innovative solutions. Through dedication, innovative thinking and critical partnerships, we are transforming the industry and empowering our customers and communities," said Florian Schattenmann, Cargill's Chief Technology Officer and Vice President of Research & Development and Innovation. "This recognition is just the beginning as Cargill continues to invest in innovation and our people to drive impactful change."

All nominations are reviewed by the Edison Awards Steering Committee with the final ballot being determined by an independent judging panel. The panel is comprised of more than 3,000 senior business executives and academics from the fields of product development, design, engineering, science, marketing and education, as well as past winners.

