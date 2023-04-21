Monster to Fuel the 12 Best Pro Teams in the World as They Battle For 2023 and 2024 Season Titles

CORONA, Calif., April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Monster Energy is now the Official Energy Drink of the Call of Duty League. Ahead of this weekend's Major IV tournament, Monster vowed to fuel the world's top CoD pros for the remainder of the '23 season, as well as the entire '24 season.

Monster Energy Sponsors Call of Duty League 2023/2024 (PRNewswire)

The action kicks off this weekend in Ohio, where all 12 of the League's teams (Atlanta FaZe, Toronto Ultra, OpTic Texas, New York Subliners, Los Angeles Thieves, Seattle Surge, Boston Breach, Las Vegas Legion, Minnesota Rokkr, Los Angeles Guerrillas, Florida Mutineers and London Royal Ravens) will shoot it out for the penultimate Major of the season, ahead of the all-important Championships Weekend in Las Vegas in June.

As well as keeping the 4v4 teams fueled and focused, Monster will also present exclusive content for the hundreds of thousands of fans expected to tune in, including:

Monster Matchup — watch the day's most exciting face-off

Monster Energy Pre-Game — expert segment breaking down the keys to success

Monster Energy Winner Spotlight — interviews with the winners of each match!

"We are psyched to get behind the Call of Duty League this season and beyond," said Kyle Maurer, Monster Energy VP of Digital Marketing and Gaming. "These are the best in the world competing — and we want to keep them at the top of their game!"

"The Call of Duty League is known for its electrifying energy, and Monster Energy is the ideal partner to bring that hype to the next level," added Jack Harari, Vice President of Global Partnerships at Activision Blizzard. "Beginning with Major IV this week and continuing through the 2024 season, the CDL and Monster Energy will up the ante when it comes to keeping the League fueled."

Monster Energy's passion and support for the Call of Duty esports scene goes back almost a decade, to our first partnerships with Team EnVy and Evil Geniuses; in 2021 Monster also announced its sponsorship of Call of Duty World Champion Tyler "TeePee" Polchow.

"Not only have we seen numerous champions raise trophies wearing the Monster Energy claw, but we've also witnessed the growth of many of our players into streamers and broadcast talent as they continue to be successful, doing what they love," Maurer added. "Now that Monster Energy is the Official Energy Drink of the Call of Duty League, we look forward to fueling the next generation of champions and continuing to support world class professional gamers."

The Call of Duty League Major IV tournament starts this week, April 20-23, at 10:30 a.m. PT each day — catch all the action on YouTube and Twitch.

