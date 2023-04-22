Up Paint™, a Sustainable Paint Company, Launches the Up Box™ - First-of-its-Kind Way for Consumers to Ship Back and Recycle Old Paint

DETROIT, April 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Up Paint™ ( www.uppaint.com ), the world's first upcycled paint company, is excited to announce the launch of its new product, the Up Box ™ (patent pending), on Earth Day 2023. The Up Box™ is a first-of-its-kind solution for responsible recycling of post-consumer water-based paint, providing a sustainable alternative to traditional paint disposal methods combined with an innovative "upcycling" program. As a testament to the company's innovation, Up Paint™ has been awarded "Best Inventions" by Time Magazine and named "Most Innovative Companies" by Fast Company.

Introducing the Up Box™, first-of-its-kind way for consumers to mail back and recycle old paint (PRNewswire)

Each year in the US over 85 million gallons of paint goes unused. Most of it is either incinerated or relegated to landfills. Currently, over 90% of homes have left over paint with no easy way to deal with it responsibly. The Up Box™ offers an easy and fast solution by shipping any unwanted latex or acrylic paint directly to Up Paint™.

Each Up Box™ comes in a variety of sizes, including 1 gallon, 2 gallons, 4 gallons, 5 gallons, or 4 quarts, and is specifically designed to fit each type of paint container. The Up Box™ comes as a "kit," complete with lid securing clips, packing tape, and a prepaid shipping label for easy return of post-consumer paint

All viable paint received in an Up Box™ will be recycled and turned into new paint, making it a truly circular supply chain. Once the kit is received, every component from the lid securing clips to the box itself is recycled.

In addition to its environmentally friendly design, Up Box™ also participates in a zero-carbon offset program. Furthermore, each Up Box™ purchase provides consumers with a discount on new Up Paint™ purchases as part of a circular supply chain.

"We are beyond excited to introduce the Up Box™ to the market," said Dustin Martin, CEO of Up Paint™. "Our team has worked tirelessly to create a product that is both convenient for consumers as well as a sustainable solution for preserving our environment. We believe the Up Box™ is a game-changer in the paint industry, and we are excited to offer our customers an opportunity to participate in a new circular supply chain for paint."

Up Paint™ is committed to creating a more sustainable future and believes that the Up Box™ is just the beginning. As the company continues to grow, it intends to launch several more innovative, earth-kind solutions for the paint industry.

The Up Box™ is available for purchase now on the Up Paint™ website. To learn more about Up Paint™ and its commitment to sustainability, visit www.uppaint.com .

About Up Paint:

Up Paint™ is the world's first upcycled paint company specializing in sustainable, earth-kind paint at scale. We provide premium upcycled latex paint as well as the Up Box™, a solution for responsible recycling paint providing a sustainable alternative to traditional paint disposal methods combined with an innovative "upcycling" program. Up Paint™ has been awarded "Best Inventions" by Time Magazine and named "Most Innovative Companies" by Fast Company. Through our proprietary Evergood Upcycled Paint Technology™, we are able to rescue, reformulate and retail paint at a fraction of the price of traditional brands, diverting it all from landfills. Our goal is to rescue 25 million gallons of paint by the end of 2025.

