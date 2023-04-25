LifeQuotes.com Celebrates 13 Consecutive Years of Profitability, Record Quarterly Profit, 125,000 Direct Customer Reviews with a 4.7 Star Average Rating and 2,000 Google Reviews at 4.8 Star Average Rating

DARIEN, Ill., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeQuotes.com, the privately-held online Insurtech that offers comparative life insurance quotes from 50 leading insurers and allows customers to purchase from the company of their choice, today announced completion of its 13th consecutive year of profitability, a record first quarter profit, surpassing 125,000 direct customer reviews with a 4.7 Star average rating and 2,000 Google reviews averaging 4.8 Stars.

Executive vice president, Brian Bland, remarked, "Making instant quotes available to life insurance shoppers is the hallmark of the LifeQuotes.com business model. Backing up that advanced technology is a core group of caring agents, case managers, technologists and support staff who are responsible not only for these stellar ratings but also for us being able to achieve record first quarter profits coming on the heels of 13 consecutive years of profitability. We're very excited and bullish about the future of the Insurtech sector."

The LifeQuotes platform provides shoppers with term life, whole life, universal life and final expense life insurance quotes ranging from $5,000 to $25 million. The company serves two consumer target markets within the life insurance sector: Moms and dads who have dependents and/or financial obligations whose term life policies average $500,000 and older Americans who buy permanent burial and final expense policies that average $15,000 in coverage. The company also provides telephone sales and fulfillment services for larger organizations.

"We're very excited to announce these milestones and to have earned such a glowing report card from our customers," said vice president of sales, Michelle Zieba. "Our obsession with delivering a smooth and highly transparent insurance buying process is paying off handsomely."

Zieba continued, "Our focus on helping our customers find the right policy at the absolute lowest price is a simple but effective formula and we pride ourselves on being able to help, not only the healthiest of applicants, but also those who have health histories including heart disease, cancer, MS, sleep apnea, anxiety and depression. Our 50-company database has underwriting guidelines built-in, which allows us to give accurate quotes from the start."

Bland continued, "Today, half our policy sales are sold on an instant decision or no-exam basis, which underscores how the market for life insurance is changing. Life insurance shoppers want a fast and easy process in one sitting and we have dedicated our company to fulfilling that need."

Life Insurance Rates Remain at All-Time Lows

The chart of sample monthly premiums below reveals the best possible monthly prices for a 10-year term life policy for an applicant in good health. Most 10-year term life policies are renewable, without evidence of insurability, to age 90+ and also convertible to permanent insurance without having to undergo further underwriting. Other initial rate guarantee periods such as 15, 20, 25, 30 years and longer are also available at www.lifequotes.com as are Universal Life and Whole Life, both of which can provide a level death benefit and level premiums for life.

Best 10-Year Term Life Rates

Best Female Monthly Rates

Best Male Monthly Rates Age $100,000 $250,000 $500,000 $1,000,000

$100,000 $250,000 $500,000 $1,000,000 25-35 $7 $9 $11 $16

$7 $10 $13 $20 40 $8 $11 $15 $22

$8 $12 $17 $24 45 $10 $15 $24 $38

$11 $17 $27 $46 50 $13 $21 $33 $57

$14 $24 $41 $69 55 $18 $28 $50 $90

$20 $37 $67 $119 60 $24 $41 $73 $133

$30 $65 $114 $195 65 $35 $66 $122 $216

$44 $102 $191 $340 70 $57 $109 $197 $366

$87 $178 $317 $555 75 $98 $239 $454 $771

$139 $333 $639 $1,210

The LifeQuotes.com proprietary technology enables anonymous quoting, a comparative selection of 50 insurers' rates with underwriting guidelines disclosed, instant-decision underwriting and online buying capability all backed by caring advisors who are trained to assist and inform without any sales pressure.

The following chart shows the best possible immediate-coverage burial and final expense policy prices for select coverage amounts of $10,000 to $25,000. Zieba continued, "Today's most popular burial and final expense policies offers guaranteed level premiums for life and coverage that cannot ever decrease. Customers who want quotes and advice by phone can talk to our licensed specialists by calling (800) 556-9393."

Best Burial and Final Expense Policy Rates Coverage is Immediate, Premiums Stay Level for Life

Best Female Monthly Rates

Best Male Monthly Rates Age $10,000 $15,000 $20,000 $25,000

$10,000 $15,000 $20,000 $25,000 25-35 $17 $20 $30 $29

$21 $29 $37 $32 40 $20 $21 $35 $33

$24 $34 $44 $37 45 $23 $24 $42 $39

$27 $39 $50 $43 50 $24 $28 $45 $55

$31 $43 $56 $51 55 $28 $32 $52 $90

$36 $52 $69 $85 60 $33 $35 $63 $68

$44 $64 $84 $77 65 $41 $60 $79 $98

$56 $82 $107 $133 70 $53 $78 $103 $128

$72 $106 $140 $174 75 $72 $107 $142 $176

$100 $148 $196 $243

Past Accolades for LifeQuotes.com

2022: LifeQuotes.com Celebrates 400,000 th Customer Milestone

2021: LifeQuotes.com Celebrates 1,000 Google Reviews Averaging 4.8 Stars

"2017 Life Insurance Innovation" award winner... Life Insurance Direct Marketing Association

"The premier Web site in terms of details and ease of use..." -- Yahoo! FINANCE

Twice Ranked #1 life insurance website by Kiplinger's

Named a "100 Most useful website" by MSN Money

Past Winner: Forbes' "Best of the Web"

"The best website I've found..." -- Dallas Morning News

"...we'd recommend you do your insurance shopping here..." -- Barron's

"...outstanding - as good as a Web site on insurance can possibly be. Hats off and a gold star to the top insurance site on the Web." -- Insurance for Dummies

About LifeQuotes.com

LifeQuotes.com is an Insurtech pioneer that caters to self-directed life insurance shoppers at www.lifequotes.com. The company's innovative technology allows customers to instantly view quotes from 50 insurers and buy from the company of their choice on a paperless basis. The company's proprietary rating engine and illustration system also reveals underwriting guidelines for improved accuracy and customer transparency. LifeQuotes also provides life insurance telephone fulfilment services to larger organizations.

More than 400,000 people have purchased policies through LifeQuotes.com since the firm's founding in 1984. According to Data Bridge Market Research, the Insurtech market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 42.4% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach $46 billion by 2028 as more and more self-directed consumers discover the benefits on buying online.

Survey Methodology

