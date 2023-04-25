Thomas Scientific Appoints Stan Haas to President and Chief Executive Officer

— Haas Will Continue Leading Industry Pioneer's Legacy in the Scientific Community —

SWEDESBORO, N.J., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thomas Scientific , the most trusted supplier to the scientific community, today announced that Stan Haas has been appointed to President and Chief Executive Officer. Joining the company in 2017, Haas first served on the Board of Directors and then on the executive team as Chief Operating Officer. He brings more than 30 years of experience in the scientific-distribution industry, including executive-leadership positions in sales, operations, strategy and business development, and services and global sourcing, along with extensive international experience. Known for building high-performing teams and delivering results, Haas is passionate about the scientific business and its critical role in fueling innovation in life sciences, biopharma, research, and microelectronics.

"I'm excited to continue driving Thomas Scientific in my new role as President and CEO, especially given our unique position to leverage our rich heritage and industry expertise in this ever-evolving scientific environment," said Haas. "Leading an industry pioneer with a 123-year legacy of serving science and catalyzing innovation, I'm honored to steer our exceptional leadership team in making the greatest positive impact in our community."

Prior to joining Thomas Scientific, Haas served as COO at Affiliated Distributors, North America's largest buying-group organization for construction and industrial supplies. Additionally, he held key executive-leadership roles at VWR Scientific (Avantor), where he helped shape the company's strategy, evolving it from a $300 million U.S.-centric organization to a $4.2 billion global provider of scientific products and services.

"Since joining the Board nearly two years ago, I have had the pleasure of seeing Stan's passion and expertise for not just serving the scientific community, but improving it," said Lynn Calpeter, Chairperson of the Board for Thomas Scientific.

Haas holds an MBA from the University of St. Thomas, Minneapolis, as well as an undergraduate degree in microbiology from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Before Haas, Charles Simmons served as President and CEO for six years, guiding the company through the acquisition and successful integration of five companies, a global pandemic, and the post-COVID workplace. He will continue to serve on the Thomas Scientific Board of Directors.

Last year, Thomas Scientific was acquired by Broad Sky Partners, a private equity firm that partners with leading middle-market business services and consumer companies. As part of its governance structure, Ms. Calpeter, a Broad Sky Operating Partner and former General Electric finance executive, chairs Thomas Scientific's board.

Since 1900, Thomas Scientific has been the gold standard in scientific and laboratory products, providing the latest in supplies, equipment, and supply-chain solutions to the scientific community, and supporting all laboratory research, biopharmaceutical, medical device, clinical diagnostics, cleanroom, and other related end-markets. For over a century, the global scientific community has relied on Thomas Scientific in every major public health breakthrough. As one of the most highly recognized companies for quality, reliability, and performance, Thomas Scientific is trusted by suppliers, distributors, and institutions to deliver individualized service, a comprehensive product portfolio, and customized supply-chain service solutions. In January 2022, Thomas Scientific was acquired by Broad Sky Partners, a private equity firm that partners with leading middle market business services and consumer companies.

