Federated Hermes, Inc. reports first quarter 2023 earnings

- Q1 2023 earnings per diluted share of $0.78
- Total assets under management reach all-time high $701.0 billion
- Money market assets reach record $505.8 billion
- Board declares $0.28 per share dividend, a 4% increase from Q4 2022
PITTSBURGH, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE: FHI), a global leader in active, responsible investing, today reported earnings per diluted share (EPS) of $0.78 for Q1 2023, compared to $0.61 for the same quarter last year, on net income of $69.6 million for Q1 2023, compared to $55.9 million for Q1 2022.
Federated Hermes' total managed assets were a record $701.0 billion at March 31, 2023, up $69.9 billion or 11% from $631.1 billion at March 31, 2022 and up $32.1 billion or 5% from $668.9 billion at Dec. 31, 2022. Total average managed assets for Q1 2023 were $679.4 billion, up $32.2 billion or 5% from $647.2 billion reported for Q1 2022 and up $45.8 billion or 7% from $633.6 billion for Q4 2022.
"Federated Hermes' record assets under management were driven by money market asset increases accompanied by further increases across nearly all other long-term asset classes from the previous quarter, demonstrating once again the value of our diversified business mix," said J. Christopher Donahue, president and chief executive officer. "As interest rates continued their rise and as investors considered regional banking issues, many withdrew deposits from small and medium-sized banks and continued to embrace the benefits of money market funds—high credit quality, short duration, diversification, transparency, daily liquidity and market yields. Federated Hermes had positive net flows into a range of our money market products—from government to prime. Additionally, in fixed income, we saw more than $1 billion of flows into our Total Return Bond Fund, which seeks attractive opportunities by allocating across sectors—investment-grade corporate, high yield, structured products, municipals and international—in an effort to take advantage of changing markets while managing risk."
Federated Hermes' board of directors declared a dividend of $0.28 per share, a 4% increase from Q4 2022. The dividend is payable on May 15, 2023 to shareholders of record as of May 8, 2023. During Q1 2023, Federated Hermes purchased 132,592 shares of Federated Hermes class B common stock for $4.7 million.
Equity assets were $83.6 billion at March 31, 2023, down $8.1 billion or 9% from $91.7 billion at March 31, 2022 and up $2.1 billion or 3% from $81.5 billion at Dec. 31, 2022. Top-selling equity funds during Q1 2023 on a net basis were Federated Hermes Global Emerging Markets Equity Fund, Federated Hermes International Leaders Fund, Federated Hermes Asia ex-Japan Equity Fund, Federated Hermes MDT Large Cap Growth Fund and Federated Hermes MDT Mid Cap Growth Fund.
Fixed-income assets were $87.5 billion at March 31, 2023, down $4.6 billion or 5% from $92.1 billion at March 31, 2022 and up $0.8 billion or 1% from $86.7 billion at Dec. 31, 2022. Top-selling fixed-income funds during Q1 2023 on a net basis were Federated Hermes Total Return Bond Fund, Federated Hermes SDG Engagement High Yield Credit Fund (UCITS), Federated Hermes Sustainable IG Credit Fund, Federated Hermes Corporate Bond Fund and Federated Hermes Intermediate Corporate Bond Fund.
Alternative/private markets assets were $21.2 billion at March 31, 2023, down $1.9 billion or 8% from $23.1 billion at March 31, 2022 and up $0.4 billion or 2% from $20.8 billion at Dec. 31, 2022.
Money market assets were a record $505.8 billion at March 31, 2023, up $85.2 billion or 20% from $420.6 billion at March 31, 2022 and up $29.0 billion or 6% from $476.8 billion at Dec. 31, 2022. Money market fund assets were $357.3 billion at March 31, 2023, up $77.8 billion or 28% from $279.5 billion at March 31, 2022 and up $21.4 billion or 6% from $335.9 billion at Dec. 31, 2022.
Financial Summary
Q1 2023 vs. Q1 2022
Revenue increased $57.4 million or 18% primarily due to a decrease in voluntary fee waivers related to certain money market funds in order for those funds to maintain positive or zero net yields (voluntary yield-related fee waivers) and an increase in revenue due to higher average money market assets. For further information on the waivers, see "Impact of voluntary yield-related fee waivers" below. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in revenue due to lower average long-term assets.
During Q1 2023, Federated Hermes derived 52% of its revenue from long-term assets (33% from equity, 13% from fixed-income and 6% from alternative/private markets and multi-asset), 47% from money market assets, and 1% from sources other than managed assets.
Operating expenses increased $56.2 million or 23% due to increased distribution expenses resulting primarily from lower voluntary yield-related fee waivers.
Nonoperating income (expenses), net increased $19.1 million primarily due to an increase in the market value of investments in Q1 2023 as compared to a decrease in the market value of investments in Q1 2022.
Q1 2023 vs. Q4 2022
Revenue increased $8.3 million or 2% primarily due to an increase in revenue from higher average money market and equity assets. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in revenue due to two fewer days in Q1 2023.
Operating expenses decreased $13.1 million or 4% due to a prior quarter impairment charge, partially offset by an increase in compensation expense.
Nonoperating income (expenses), net decreased $4.1 million or 36% primarily due to a smaller increase in the market value of investments in Q1 2023 as compared to Q4 2022.
Impact of voluntary yield-related fee waivers
There were no voluntary yield-related fee waivers during the quarter ended March 31, 2023. During the quarter ended March 31, 2022, voluntary yield-related fee waivers totaled $75.8 million. These fee waivers were partially offset by related reductions in distribution expenses of $57.5 million, such that the net negative pre-tax impact to Federated Hermes was $18.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.
Federated Hermes' level of business activity and financial results are dependent upon many factors, including market conditions, investment performance and investor behavior. These factors and others, including asset levels and mix, product sales and redemptions, market appreciation or depreciation, revenues, fee waivers, expenses and regulatory changes, can significantly impact Federated Hermes' business activity levels and financial results. Risk factors and uncertainties that can influence Federated Hermes' financial results are discussed in the company's annual and quarterly reports as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Federated Hermes will host an earnings conference call at 9 a.m. Eastern on April 28, 2023. Investors are invited to listen to the earnings teleconference by calling 888-506-0062 (domestic) or 973-528-0011 (international) prior to the 9 a.m. start time. To listen online, go to the About section of FederatedInvestors.com at least 15 minutes prior to register and join the call. A replay will be available at approximately 12:30 p.m. Eastern on April 28, 2023. To access the telephone replay, dial 877-481-4010 (domestic) or 919-882-2331 (international) and enter access code 48120. The online replay will be available via FederatedInvestors.com for one year.
Federated Hermes, Inc. is a global leader in active, responsible investment management, with $701.0 billion in assets under management1. We deliver investment solutions that help investors target a broad range of outcomes and provide equity, fixed-income, alternative/private markets, multi-asset and liquidity management strategies to more than 11,000 institutions and intermediaries worldwide. Our clients include corporations, government entities, insurance companies, foundations and endowments, banks and broker/dealers. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Federated Hermes has more than 2,000 employees in London, New York and offices worldwide.
Federated Hermes ranks in the top 7% of equity fund managers in the industry, the top 11% of fixed-income fund managers and the top 12% of money market fund managers2. Federated Hermes also ranks as the 4th-largest manager of model-delivered SMAs3. For more information, including an analyst presentation, which is updated periodically, visit FederatedHermes.com.
1) As of March 31, 2023.
2) ISS Market Intelligence (SIMFUND), March 31, 2023. Based on assets under management in open-end funds.
3) Money Management Institute/Cerulli,Q4 2022.
Federated Securities Corp. is distributor of the Federated Hermes funds.
Separately managed accounts are made available through Federated Global Investment Management Corp., Federated Investment Counseling, Federated MDTA LLC, Hermes Fund Managers Ireland Limited, Hermes Investment Management Limited, and Hermes GPE LLP, each a registered investment advisor in one or more of the U.S., U.K. or Ireland.
Certain statements in this press release, such as those related to performance, investor preferences and demand, asset flows, asset mix, interest rates and fee waivers constitute or may constitute forward-looking statements, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements of the company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can include statements that do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and are typically identified by words or phrases such as "trend," "forecast," "project," "predict," "potential," "approximate," "opportunity," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "current," "intention," "estimate," "position," "projection," "plan," "assume," "continue," "remain," "maintain," "sustain," "seek," "achieve," and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "can," "may" and similar expressions. Any forward-looking statement is inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory and other risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and beyond Federated Hermes' control. Other risks and uncertainties include the ability of the company to predict the level of fee waivers and expenses in future quarters, predict whether performance fees or carried interest will be earned and retained, and sustain product demand, asset flows and mix, which could vary significantly depending on various factors, such as market conditions, investment performance and investor behavior. Other risks and uncertainties include the risk factors discussed in the company's annual and quarterly reports as filed with the SEC. As a result, no assurance can be given as to future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements, and neither the company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness, or updating, of such statements in the future.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(in thousands, except per share data)
Quarter Ended
%
Quarter
%
March 31, 2023
March 31, 2022
Dec. 31, 2022
Revenue
Investment advisory fees, net
$ 263,982
$ 232,994
13 %
$ 256,949
3 %
Administrative service fees, net—affiliates
79,180
73,507
8
75,847
4
Other service fees, net
39,027
18,263
114
41,103
(5)
Total Revenue
382,189
324,764
18
373,899
2
Operating Expenses
Compensation and related
136,878
133,965
2
123,994
10
Distribution
93,333
48,562
92
90,718
3
Systems and communications
19,972
19,494
2
20,549
(3)
Professional service fees
16,220
13,468
20
16,100
1
Office and occupancy
12,874
11,322
14
10,905
18
Advertising and promotional
4,342
2,732
59
6,967
(38)
Intangible asset related
3,326
3,334
0
34,746
(90)
Travel and related
3,231
1,795
80
3,913
(17)
Other
6,847
6,143
11
2,258
203
Total Operating Expenses
297,023
240,815
23
310,150
(4)
Operating Income
85,166
83,949
1
63,749
34
Nonoperating Income (Expenses)
Investment income (loss), net
10,312
(10,602)
197
14,413
(28)
Debt expense
(3,125)
(1,222)
156
(3,200)
(2)
Other, net
122
83
47
191
(36)
Total Nonoperating Income (Expenses), net
7,309
(11,741)
162
11,404
(36)
Income before income taxes
92,475
72,208
28
75,153
23
Income tax provision
21,009
17,611
19
13,518
55
Net income including the noncontrolling interests in
71,466
54,597
31
61,635
16
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to the
1,865
(1,266)
247
5,138
(64)
Net Income
$ 69,601
$ 55,863
25 %
$ 56,497
23 %
Amounts Attributable to Federated Hermes, Inc.
Earnings Per Share1
Basic and diluted
$ 0.78
$ 0.61
28 %
$ 0.63
24 %
Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding
Basic
84,875
88,270
84,731
Diluted
84,875
88,270
84,743
Dividends Declared Per Share
$ 0.27
$ 0.27
$ 0.27
1)
Unvested share-based awards that receive non-forfeitable dividend rights are deemed participating securities and are required to be considered in the computation of earnings per share under the "two-class method." As such, total net income of $3.5 million, $2.4 million and $2.8 million available to unvested restricted Federated Hermes shareholders for the quarterly periods ended March 31, 2023, March 31, 2022 and Dec. 31, 2022, respectively, was excluded from the computation of earnings per share.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
March 31, 2023
Dec. 31, 2022
Assets
Cash and other investments
$ 487,989
$ 521,754
Other current assets
148,263
129,277
Intangible assets, net, including goodwill
1,213,922
1,209,574
Other long-term assets
148,805
159,874
Total Assets
$ 1,998,979
$ 2,020,479
Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and Equity
Current liabilities
$ 212,190
$ 257,413
Long-term debt
347,645
347,581
Other long-term liabilities
292,933
307,972
Redeemable noncontrolling interests
39,508
61,821
Equity excluding treasury stock
1,466,858
1,411,055
Treasury stock
(360,155)
(365,363)
Total Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and Equity
$ 1,998,979
$ 2,020,479
Unaudited Changes in Long-Term Assets - By Asset Class
(in millions)
Quarter Ended
March 31, 2023
Dec. 31, 2022
March 31, 2022
Equity
Beginning assets
$ 81,523
$ 74,684
$ 96,716
Sales1
5,631
5,265
6,992
Redemptions1
(4,736)
(6,015)
(7,070)
Net sales (redemptions)1
895
(750)
(78)
Net exchanges
103
86
(174)
Impact of foreign exchange2
108
1,219
(454)
Market gains and (losses)3
1,000
6,284
(4,334)
Ending assets
$ 83,629
$ 81,523
$ 91,676
Fixed Income
Beginning assets
$ 86,743
$ 85,365
$ 97,550
Sales1
6,047
5,920
7,424
Redemptions1
(7,127)
(9,755)
(9,437)
Net sales (redemptions)1
(1,080)
(3,835)
(2,013)
Net exchanges
(101)
(142)
146
Acquisitions/(dispositions)
0
3,524
0
Impact of foreign exchange2
38
239
(104)
Market gains and (losses)3
1,861
1,592
(3,433)
Ending assets
$ 87,461
$ 86,743
$ 92,146
Alternative/Private Markets
Beginning assets
$ 20,802
$ 20,182
$ 22,920
Sales1
1,265
1,127
644
Redemptions1
(792)
(1,190)
(505)
Net sales (redemptions)1
473
(63)
139
Net exchanges
1
(6)
0
Impact of foreign exchange2
368
1,513
(637)
Market gains and (losses)3
(470)
(824)
687
Ending assets
$ 21,174
$ 20,802
$ 23,109
Multi-asset
Beginning assets
$ 2,989
$ 2,902
$ 3,780
Sales1
47
72
74
Redemptions1
(144)
(165)
(132)
Net sales (redemptions)1
(97)
(93)
(58)
Net exchanges
2
2
5
Market gains and (losses)3
79
178
(172)
Ending assets
$ 2,973
$ 2,989
$ 3,555
Total Long-term Assets
Beginning assets
$ 192,057
$ 183,133
$ 220,966
Sales1
12,990
12,384
15,134
Redemptions1
(12,799)
(17,125)
(17,144)
Net sales (redemptions)1
191
(4,741)
(2,010)
Net exchanges
5
(60)
(23)
Acquisitions/(dispositions)
0
3,524
0
Impact of foreign exchange2
514
2,971
(1,195)
Market gains and (losses)3
2,470
7,230
(7,252)
Ending assets
$ 195,237
$ 192,057
$ 210,486
1)
For certain accounts, Sales and Redemptions are calculated as the remaining difference between beginning and ending assets after the calculation of total investment return.
2)
Reflects the impact of translating non-U.S. dollar denominated AUM into U.S. dollars for reporting purposes.
3)
Reflects the approximate changes in the fair value of the securities held by portfolios and, to a lesser extent, reinvested dividends, distributions and net investment income.
Unaudited Changes in Long-Term Assets - By Asset Class and Product Type
(in millions)
Quarter Ended
March 31, 2023
Equity
Fixed Income
Alternative / Private
Multi-asset
Total
Funds
Separate
Funds
Separate
Funds
Separate
Funds
Separate
Funds.
Separate
Beginning assets
$ 43,342
$ 38,181
$ 43,180
$ 43,563
$ 13,050
$ 7,752
$ 2,851
$ 138
$ 102,423
$ 89,634
Sales
3,171
2,460
4,255
1,792
844
421
47
0
8,317
4,673
Redemptions
(2,996)
(1,740)
(4,699)
(2,428)
(657)
(135)
(139)
(5)
(8,491)
(4,308)
Net sales (redemptions)
175
720
(444)
(636)
187
286
(92)
(5)
(174)
365
Net exchanges
90
13
(101)
0
24
(23)
2
0
15
(10)
Impact of foreign exchange2
85
23
25
13
224
144
0
0
334
180
Market gains and (losses)3
1,040
(40)
956
905
(445)
(25)
71
8
1,622
848
Ending assets
$ 44,732
$ 38,897
$ 43,616
$ 43,845
$ 13,040
$ 8,134
$ 2,832
$ 141
$ 104,220
$ 91,017
1)
Includes separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, certain sub-advised funds and other managed products. For certain accounts, Sales and Redemptions are calculated as the remaining difference between beginning and ending assets after the calculation of total investment return.
2)
Reflects the impact of translating non-U.S. dollar denominated AUM into U.S. dollars for reporting purposes.
3)
Reflects the approximate changes in the fair value of the securities held by portfolios and, to a lesser extent, reinvested dividends, distributions and net investment income.
Unaudited Changes in Long-Term Assets - By Product Type
(in millions)
Quarter Ended
March 31, 2023
Dec. 31, 2022
March 31, 2022
Total Fund Assets
Beginning assets
$ 102,423
$ 100,993
$ 135,294
Sales
8,317
8,274
9,857
Redemptions
(8,491)
(12,559)
(13,104)
Net sales (redemptions)
(174)
(4,285)
(3,247)
Net exchanges
15
(32)
(21)
Impact of foreign exchange1
334
1,810
(766)
Market gains and (losses)2
1,622
3,937
(6,292)
Ending assets
$ 104,220
$ 102,423
$ 124,968
Total Separate Account Assets3
Beginning assets
$ 89,634
$ 82,140
$ 85,672
Sales4
4,673
4,110
5,277
Redemptions4
(4,308)
(4,566)
(4,040)
Net sales (redemptions)4
365
(456)
1,237
Net exchanges
(10)
(28)
(2)
Acquisitions/(dispositions)
0
3,524
0
Impact of foreign exchange1
180
1,161
(429)
Market gains and (losses)2
848
3,293
(960)
Ending assets
$ 91,017
$ 89,634
$ 85,518
Total Long-term Assets3
Beginning assets
$ 192,057
$ 183,133
$ 220,966
Sales4
12,990
12,384
15,134
Redemptions4
(12,799)
(17,125)
(17,144)
Net sales (redemptions)4
191
(4,741)
(2,010)
Net exchanges
5
(60)
(23)
Acquisitions/(dispositions)
0
3,524
0
Impact of foreign exchange1
514
2,971
(1,195)
Market gains and (losses)2
2,470
7,230
(7,252)
Ending assets
$ 195,237
$ 192,057
$ 210,486
1)
Reflects the impact of translating non-U.S. dollar denominated AUM into U.S. dollars for reporting purposes.
2)
Reflects the approximate changes in the fair value of the securities held by portfolios and, to a lesser extent, reinvested dividends, distributions and net investment income.
3)
Includes separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, certain sub-advised funds and other managed products.
4)
For certain accounts, Sales and Redemptions are calculated as the remaining difference between beginning and ending assets after the calculation of total investment return.
Unaudited Managed Assets
(in millions)
March 31, 2023
Dec. 31, 2022
Sept. 30, 2022
June 30, 2022
March 31, 2022
By Asset Class
Equity
$ 83,629
$ 81,523
$ 74,684
$ 80,988
$ 91,676
Fixed-income
87,461
86,743
85,365
86,253
92,146
Alternative / private markets
21,174
20,802
20,182
21,785
23,109
Multi-asset
2,973
2,989
2,902
3,135
3,555
Total long-term assets
195,237
192,057
183,133
192,161
210,486
Money market
505,800
476,844
441,294
439,697
420,596
Total Managed Assets
$ 701,037
$ 668,901
$ 624,427
$ 631,858
$ 631,082
By Product Type
Funds:
Equity
$ 44,732
$ 43,342
$ 40,633
$ 44,207
$ 51,890
Fixed-income
43,616
43,180
44,896
48,215
54,830
Alternative / private markets
13,040
13,050
12,680
13,911
14,847
Multi-asset
2,832
2,851
2,784
3,001
3,401
Total long-term assets
104,220
102,423
100,993
109,334
124,968
Money market
357,346
335,937
309,859
298,031
279,514
Total Fund Assets
$ 461,566
$ 438,360
$ 410,852
$ 407,365
$ 404,482
Separate Accounts:
Equity
$ 38,897
$ 38,181
$ 34,051
$ 36,781
$ 39,786
Fixed-income
43,845
43,563
40,469
38,038
37,316
Alternative / private markets
8,134
7,752
7,502
7,874
8,262
Multi-asset
141
138
118
134
154
Total long-term assets
91,017
89,634
82,140
82,827
85,518
Money market
148,454
140,907
131,435
141,666
141,082
Total Separate Account Assets
$ 239,471
$ 230,541
$ 213,575
$ 224,493
$ 226,600
Total Managed Assets
$ 701,037
$ 668,901
$ 624,427
$ 631,858
$ 631,082
Unaudited Average Managed Assets
Quarter Ended
(in millions)
March 31, 2023
Dec. 31, 2022
Sept. 30, 2022
June 30, 2022
March 31, 2022
By Asset Class
Equity
$ 84,155
$ 79,544
$ 81,809
$ 85,785
$ 92,034
Fixed-income
88,209
87,849
87,042
88,740
95,475
Alternative / private markets
20,938
20,926
21,193
22,230
22,848
Multi-asset
3,012
2,988
3,144
3,337
3,621
Total long-term assets
196,314
191,307
193,188
200,092
213,978
Money market
483,083
442,334
438,601
417,778
433,254
Total Avg. Managed Assets
$ 679,397
$ 633,641
$ 631,789
$ 617,870
$ 647,232
By Product Type
Funds:
Equity
$ 45,055
$ 43,131
$ 45,135
$ 47,504
$ 52,419
Fixed-income
43,961
44,099
47,489
51,173
57,413
Alternative / private markets
13,062
13,140
13,432
14,297
14,746
Multi-asset
2,869
2,855
3,012
3,193
3,460
Total long-term assets
104,947
103,225
109,068
116,167
128,038
Money market
333,358
309,232
301,940
275,631
291,157
Total Avg. Fund Assets
$ 438,305
$ 412,457
$ 411,008
$ 391,798
$ 419,195
Separate Accounts:
Equity
$ 39,100
$ 36,413
$ 36,674
$ 38,281
$ 39,615
Fixed-income
44,248
43,750
39,553
37,567
38,062
Alternative / private markets
7,876
7,786
7,761
7,933
8,102
Multi-asset
143
133
132
144
161
Total long-term assets
91,367
88,082
84,120
83,925
85,940
Money market
149,725
133,102
136,661
142,147
142,097
Total Avg. Separate Account Assets
$ 241,092
$ 221,184
$ 220,781
$ 226,072
$ 228,037
Total Avg. Managed Assets
$ 679,397
$ 633,641
$ 631,789
$ 617,870
$ 647,232
