Mission Based Media Launches Online Membership Community for Health Podcasters

Health Podcast Network's new online platform supports creators of health podcasts, ultimately leading to more accessible health information and better-informed audiences

NEW YORK, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Based Media, a leading digital media company creating health podcasts, announced the launch of its online membership community designed to help creators of health podcasts collaborate, connect, and learn from each other. The Health Podcast Network (HPN) online community is dedicated to empowering health podcasters to engage their audiences in innovative and impactful ways, leveraging the latest technologies, strategies, and services.

Staying up-to-date with the constantly evolving podcast industry is a challenge for healthcare professionals, health leaders and advocates. To help explain how these changes apply to health content, the community provides access to exclusive resources, training, educational materials, and networking opportunities through online and in-person events.

Health Podcast Network was launched in January 2020 with a handful of carefully selected shows. It has grown to include about 90 active shows, and now boasts a vast library of over 15,000 episodes.

"The vision has grown, and our team has grown," said Dan Kendall, CEO and founder of Mission Based Media. "The unveiling of this online community marks a major milestone for us. We are making it easier for members to access support, share knowledge, and cultivate stronger relationships that will help accelerate the creation of evidence-based, human-centered health podcasts."

In addition to producing its own Originals, including miniseries like the Health Unmuted Alzheimer's Disease Podcast , Mission Based Media has worked with over 100 companies and independent producers to distribute over 130 health podcasts. The company's mission-driven focus on high-value content, growth, and innovation not only helps members of the network create meaningful impact, but also provides opportunities for monetization.

"Our members have rigorous standards for the information they publish and are held to high ethical and professional standards. These standards also apply to promotional messages, so, understandably, we are very selective about the brands we work with. Companies looking to promote their health products or services can benefit from the contextual relevance of health podcasts, as these shows tend to attract audiences that are more likely to be interested in their offerings. We are always looking for innovative partners who want to reach specific audiences," said Kendall.

About Mission Based Media Ltd.

Mission Based Media is a digital media company, studio, and network that specializes in creating and distributing high-quality health content that educates, engages, and empowers listeners. The company's mission is to provide valuable knowledge to a broad audience, reach underrepresented communities, promote diversity, equity, and inclusion in all its content, and distribute resources people need to make informed decisions about their health. For more information, visit Health Podcast Network , Digital Health Today and Health Unmuted .

