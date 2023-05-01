NAMI's #MoreThanEnough Campaign Unites, Empowers Mental Health Community During 2023 Mental Health Awareness Month

ARLINGTON, Va., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) today launched #MoreThanEnough, an empowering campaign for the 2023 Mental Health Awareness Month.

National Alliance on Mental Illness. (PRNewswire)

Amid a continuing mental health crisis, #MoreThanEnough will emphasize people's inherent value and potential for fulfilling lives, while promoting resources and events that encourage connection and support.

"NAMI's #MoreThanEnough is a powerful message of hope and unity, emphasizing that people living with mental health conditions are deserving of the love, support and resources to help them lead fulfilling lives," said NAMI CEO Daniel H. Gillison Jr. "Let's make the 2023 Mental Health Awareness Month a turning point for acceptance, understanding and action in the face of the ongoing mental health crisis."

Recent statistics show the growing need for mental health support. The NAMI HelpLine saw an increase of more than 300% in help-seekers — from 18,000 in 2016 to nearly 80,000 in 2022. Help-seekers with suicidal ideation or crisis situations rose from 3.3% in early 2020 to 7.7% in early 2023.

#MoreThanEnough aims to address this urgent need and create a sense of belonging. It seeks to remind everyone that they are inherently worthy of life, love and healing — regardless of diagnosis, appearance, socioeconomic status, background or ability.

The campaign focuses on:

"Building Connection and Community," which will emphasize the value of people with mental health conditions and their families. It will also create a supportive environment for open dialogue and shared experiences. "Education and Advocacy," which will inform the public about mental health challenges, empower advocates, promote early intervention, and improve access to care. "Creating Awareness and Driving Action," which will encourage involvement through events like NAMICon 2023, NAMIWalks and Mental Health Action Day . It will also promote NAMI resources like the NAMI HelpLine and local NAMIs

In addition, #MoreThanEnough will encourage advocacy and volunteer opportunities. It will also highlight NAMI's many other programs and resources, like peer-led support groups, education programs and webinars.

For more information on Mental Health Awareness Month and #MoreThanEnough, and to download materials like social media content and graphics, visit nami.org/MentalHealthMonth.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness is the nation's largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to improving the lives of individuals and families affected by mental illness.

Join the conversation at NAMI.org | Facebook.com/nami | Instagram.com/namicommunicate | Twitter.com/namicommunicate | TikTok.com/@nami | LinkedIn.com/company/nami | YouTube.com/NAMIvideo #MoreThanEnough

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE National Alliance on Mental Illness