Outerspace appoints Kate Klemmer Terry as Chief Commercial Officer

NEW YORK, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Outerspace, the leading fulfillment partner for high-growth consumer brands, announces the hiring of Kate Klemmer Terry as the new Chief Commercial Officer. Terry will lead a cross-functional team that oversees all marketing, sales, and existing customer commercial relationships.

"We are incredibly excited to have someone of Kate's caliber and experience join our company," said Ricky Choi, Chief Executive Officer of Outerspace. "It was clear that her combination of accomplishment within leading consumer brands, as well as her success and focus on warehouse fulfillment excellence was the perfect fit for our journey of long-term growth."

Terry joins Outerspace after serving as Chief Revenue Officer of Quiet Logistics starting in 2019. Prior to Quiet Logistics, she was the founder of Dash Group NY, a consulting firm helping fashion brands scale their digital success, with clients such as Michael Kors, TUMI, Oscar de la Renta, and J. Crew. Prior to that, she served in senior leadership roles at companies such as Polo Ralph Lauren, Banana Republic, Kate Spade, Coach, and Tommy Hilfiger.

"Outerspace has had tremendous growth in a short period of time due to its entrepreneurial mindset and client-centric approach. Couple that with their investment in footprint expansion, client-led services, and inventory management efficiencies, and it is just the partner many brands need," Terry said. "I am thrilled to partner with the team to further develop the strategies and push the growth."

In the past twelve months, Outerspace has significantly expanded its warehouse footprint, adding new facilities in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Arizona.

About Outerspace

Founded in 2019 by Ricky Choi, Phil Moldavski, and Alexander Pessala, Outerspace works with leading consumer brands to power the best post-purchase customer experiences in the world.

Backed by investors including Prysm Capital and Tishman Capital Partners, Outerspace delivers a best-in-class operations solution through frictionless order fulfillment, skilled teams with an industry pedigree, and proprietary software designed to turn operations into a competitive advantage for the likes of Little Sleepies, Hill House, Homesick Candles, Criquet Shirts, and Nice Laundry.

View original content:

SOURCE Outerspace