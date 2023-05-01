Rachael Ray Teams Up with Genova Premium Tuna to Bring Fans the Ultimate Summer Al Fresco Experience

This May, Enter For Your Chance to Win $20,000 and a Personalized Al Fresco Design from Rachael Herself

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Have you ever dreamed of your perfect outdoor dining experience? A gentle breeze, perfect lighting and delicious fare. Maybe a meal inspired by mouthwatering ingredients? A secret Mediterraneans have known about and enjoyed for lifetimes, al fresco – or "in the fresh air" – dining has been embraced by Americans as a way to recharge and reconnect with their outdoor environments as they search for new dining experiences this year. As a brand rooted in the flavors and traditions of the Mediterranean, Genova Premium Tuna is teaming up with television personality, entrepreneur and culinary icon, Rachael Ray, to give you a sneak peek into her al fresco setup at-home in Tuscany and help bring that tradition of al fresco dining to life for fans at-home.

Genova Premium Tuna (PRNewswire)

Throughout the month of May, Rachael will be sharing everything from her go-to outdoor dining recipe to her tried-and-true al fresco tips for fans to try out at-home, including her Genova Yellowfin Tuna and Artichoke Pasta – a recipe inspired by her passion for the Mediterranean region and the flavorful ingredients found near her Tuscan home. But the fun doesn't stop there…

Genova Premium Tuna wants to make it even easier to embrace the art of outdoor dining and recreate Rachael's al fresco experience in your home. Now through May 31st, fans nationwide can enter for their chance to win the Ultimate Al Fresco Experiential Kit and transform their own outdoor dining experience. The kit will include a custom al fresco-inspired design – fitting the winner's unique space and approved by Rachael herself! – with $20,000 to help bring it to life and plenty of Genova Premium Tuna to enjoy all spring and summer. Entries are open now on GenovaSeafood.com/AlFresco.

"Over the last few years living in Italy, I've rediscovered my love for outdoor dining – eating in the open air has provided me with a moment to appreciate nature and reconnect with my surroundings," said Rachael Ray. "It's also inspired me to lean into the al fresco tradition of reaching for high quality Mediterranean-inspired ingredients, like Genova Premium Tuna in Olive Oil, and sharing great food with friends and family."

Genova Premium Tuna has long been inspired by the flavors and traditions of the Mediterranean. From Yellowfin to Albacore Tuna, Genova savory fillets offer a break from the ordinary, with no additives or preservatives. Made with the best cuts of fish, hand-filleted and drizzled with just the right amount of olive oil, Genova Premium Tuna is wild caught and responsibly sourced, naturally high in protein, packed with Omega-3s, and has uniquely rich and savory flavor that offers a taste of the Mediterranean in every bite.

For more information about Genova Premium Tuna and additional recipe inspiration, including Rachael Ray's Genova Yellowfin Tuna and Artichoke Pasta recipe – visit Genovaseafood.com, Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest.

About Genova Premium Seafood

The exquisite taste of Genova premium tuna is central to countless inspired dishes thanks to its distinct flavor and perfect texture. Discover Genova's rich and savory Yellowfin or Albacore varieties in pure olive oil or water for a mouthwatering taste of Mediterranean flavor that opens up a world of possibilities in your kitchen. For information on Genova, including recipes, serving suggestions and retail locations go to www.genovaseafood.com, and you can find Genova on Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open only to legal residents of 50 US/DC, 18+. Void where prohibited. Starts 12:00 AM ET on 5/1/23 and ends 11:59 PM ET on 5/31/23. The Genova Sweepstakes is sponsored by Tri-Union Seafoods LLC. See Official Rules at: www.GenovaSeafood.com/alfresco/rules/

Press Contact: Casey Carty, HUNTER, ccarty@hunterpr.com

Genova Yellowfin Tuna and Artichoke Pasta (PRNewswire)

Rachael Ray (PRNewswire)

Genova x Rachael Ray Al Fresco Sweepstakes (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Genova Premium Seafood