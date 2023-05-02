Global SaaS Leader Zone & Co Appoints Seasoned FinTech Exec Thomas Kim as New CEO

BOSTON and AMSTERDAM and SYDNEY, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zone & Co, the leading provider of scalable, cloud-based finance operations software solutions built on the Oracle NetSuite platform, today announced the appointment of seasoned FinTech leader Thomas Kim as its new Chief Executive Officer. With this, the company is ready to accelerate its growth and rapidly expand its international footprint.

Kim has an extensive background leading innovative financial technology companies through hyper-growth phases. Most recently he served as CEO of Enfusion, a global leader in investment management SaaS solutions, where he was instrumental in leading the growth of the business and its transition into a public company trading on the NYSE (NYSE:ENFN).

Previously, Kim was CEO at Tassat, a New York-based blockchain bank payments and tokenization firm currently facilitating over $1 trillion in B2B transactions, and was the COO of the Investment Engine Group at Bridgewater Associates, the world's largest hedge fund. He also served in leadership roles across Lehman Brothers and several other financial services software firms, including UNX, TradingScreen, Macgregor, and Merrin Financial/ADP.

Kim succeeds Zone co-founder and CEO Derek Zanga, who led the company through its first ten years of rapid growth and will continue to serve on the Board of Directors.

"It's been an honor to lead the company to where it is today and I look forward to this new chapter," shares Zanga. "Thomas' impressive leadership track record and deep industry expertise offer tremendous value to our customers and team and equip us to double down on our global momentum. A true milestone in Zone's evolution, that I'm very proud of and excited about."

"I have seen first-hand how the right mix of software innovation coupled with world-class client engagements designed to solve real business problems can have meaningful impact," said Kim, CEO at Zone. "I am incredibly humbled to have the opportunity to join the team on this unique and exciting journey. To accelerate innovative change at scale and enable simplified finance and accounting operations across industry segments around the globe."

With Kim on board, Zone will hit the ground running by advancing the company's strategy, its partnership program & its growing portfolio of NetSuite enhancing apps - Zone Apps - through innovative product development & strategic acquisitions. To continue to cater to the ever-evolving needs of CFOs, finance professionals, and accountants around the globe.

Zone & Co is a leading provider of cloud-native software solutions built on the Oracle NetSuite platform. Developed by and for finance and accounting professionals, its portfolio of apps – Zone Apps – simplifies and automates critical financial data and workflows across business entities. Delivered as software-as-a-service (SaaS), it includes solutions for complex billing & revenue recognition, advanced reporting, AP automation, payments, reconciliations, and approvals that help over 1,500+ customers worldwide work smarter, faster, and more securely whilst maximizing platform value.

