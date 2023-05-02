This Cinco de Mayo, the Makers of the HERDEZ® Brand Celebrate Mexican-American Home Chefs with Authentic Recipes

The HERDEZ® Brand, the no. 1 selling salsa brand in Mexico and one of the fastest growing guacamole brands in the U.S.1, leans into its roots to highlight the bold flavors of Mexican cuisine

ORANGE, Calif., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Cinco de Mayo, the makers of the HERDEZ® brand are transporting home chefs' and fans' tastebuds to Mexico by highlighting authentic Mexican recipes from popular, Mexican-American home chefs. Whether you're gathering with friends to indulge in your favorite Mexican-inspired meal, celebrating Mexican culture with family or commemorating Cinco De Mayo, the makers of the HERDEZ® brand are honored to partner with these creators to inspire others with their own authentic recipes and traditions.

"We are committed to celebrating and sharing the authentic flavors of Mexico," said Giselle Olson, HERDEZ® brand manager. "We're excited to partner with talented home chefs to showcase their culinary expertise and cultural heritage, and inspire others to experience the vibrant flavors of Mexico in their own homes."

Here's how four popular chefs commemorate their Mexican heritage on the annual day:

Jerlynn Torres , a Mexican-American chef whose family grew up in Guerrero and Jalisco, Mexico , will bring out her original Mexican Talavera pottery plates and kick off the day by making her family an authentic Mexican breakfast, Chilaquiles Divorciados . Torres plans to use the holiday to educate her children on the significance behind Cinco de Mayo . This Cinco de Mayo,, a Mexican-American chef whose family grew up inand, will bring out her original Mexican Talavera pottery plates and kick off the day by making her family an authentic Mexican breakfast,. Torres plans to use the holiday to educate her children on the significance behind

Fabrizio Villalpando , a New York -based foodie and content creator, believes Cinco de Mayo is all about gathering with family and friends with platters of food, drinks and Mexican music to celebrate. This year, he plans to blend the old with new traditions and will experiment with a new Michelada recipe that features HERDEZ® Traditional Salsa, which he'll pair with bottomless tortilla chips and HERDEZ® Traditional Guacamole, made with real Hass avocados that follows an authentic Mexican recipe. , a-based foodie and content creator, believesis all about gathering with family and friends with platters of food, drinks and Mexican music to celebrate. This year, he plans to blend the old with new traditions and will experiment with a newthat features HERDEZ® Traditional Salsa, which he'll pair with bottomless tortilla chips and HERDEZ® Traditional Guacamole, made with real Hass avocados that follows an authentic Mexican recipe.

Alfredo Garcia , says he finds joy in passing along his own culinary traditions and helping his fans cook simple, approachable Mexican recipes. His choice for this Cinco de Mayo : Easy Beefy Chipotle Empanadas topped with a creamy flavorful Chipotle Salsa Cremosa, which features the smoky, spicy flavor of chipotle and is inspired by Mexican cuisine from the ages. It is also a great complement to chicken, pork or seafood, and may be enjoyed in shrimp tostadas or chipotle chicken taquitos, according to the HERDEZ® product website. Recipe developer and home cook,, says he finds joy in passing along his own culinary traditions and helping his fans cook simple, approachable Mexican recipes. His choice for thistopped with a creamy flavorful Chipotle Salsa Cremosa, which features the smoky, spicy flavor of chipotle and is inspired by Mexican cuisine from the ages. It is also a great complement to chicken, pork or seafood, and may be enjoyed in shrimp tostadas or chipotle chicken taquitos, according to the HERDEZ® product website.

Leonor "Lilo" Vargas , an Instagram-famous Mexican American known for sharing easy and authentic home cooked meals, is looking forward to celebrating Cinco de Mayo with her family, all of whom are from Durango, Mexico , at her mom's house cooking a family recipe. This year's favorite? Spicy Steak Fajitas with HERDEZ® Traditional Salsa and Guacamole, Vargas explains, while listening to her dad's ranchero music. , an Instagram-famous Mexican American known for sharing easy and authentic home cooked meals, is looking forward to celebratingwith her family, all of whom are from, at her mom's house cooking a family recipe. This year's favorite?with HERDEZ® Traditional Salsa and Guacamole, Vargas explains, while listening to her dad's ranchero music.

Olson added, "We celebrate the Mexican heritage and values of the HERDEZ brand with great pride throughout the year and want people to know how easy it is to 'level up' any meal with our authentic flavors."

HERDEZ® Traditional Refrigerated Salsa, HERDEZ® Traditional Refrigerated Guacamole, HERDEZ® Salsa Cremosas, HERDEZ TAQUERIA STREET SAUCE®, HERDEZ® Avocado Hot Sauce and more can be found at select retailers nationwide.

For more information on the HERDEZ® brand, including recipes, nutritional information, where to buy and more, please visit www.herdeztraditions.com , or follow the brand on social media on Facebook , Instagram , Pinterest and Twitter .

ABOUT THE HERDEZ® BRAND

The HERDEZ® brand allows consumers to experience the real flavor and culture of Mexico at home with authentic salsas and cooking sauce. The HERDEZ® brand is the No. 1 selling brand of salsa in Mexico and the leading authentic Mexican salsa brand in homes across the U.S. Best known for products such as HERDEZ® Salsa Verde, Salsa Casera and the original Guacamole Salsa, the HERDEZ® brand is founded on authenticity in flavor and quality you can trust. Innovation authentic flavor experiences is at the forefront of their success. The HERDEZ® brand is part of MegaMex Foods, one of the fastest growing Mexican food companies in the US focused on reimagining Mexican flavor. For more information and recipe ideas, visit www.herdeztraditions.com or follow the HERDEZ® brand on Facebook , Instagram , Pinterest and Twitter .

ABOUT MEGAMEX FOODS, LLC.

MegaMex Foods, one of the fastest growing Mexican food companies in the US, is focused on reimagining Mexican flavor in restaurants and home kitchens across the country. MegaMex Foods is proudly committed to authentic ingredients and providing a real solution for achieving true Mexican flavors with trusted products including WHOLLY®, LA VICTORIA®, HERDEZ®, EMBASA®, DOÑA MARÍA®, BÚFALO® and DON MIGUEL® brands. Founded by Herdez del Fuerte and Hormel Foods, MegaMex Foods is headquartered in Orange, California, with facilities in Texas and Mexico. MegaMex Foods has two operating plants, numerous manufacturing partners and over 4,000 employees. For more information, visit www.megamexfoods.com and www.mmxfoodservice.com .

