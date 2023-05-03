CipherHealth Notches Consecutive Wins from Stevie Awards and MedTech Breakthrough Awards

Patient engagement leader honored for continued innovation and growth in the healthcare space

NEW YORK, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CipherHealth , a recognized leader and innovator in patient-centered communications, engagement, and insights for the nation's leading healthcare systems, today announced that it is the recipient of recent awards from both the Stevie® Awards and the MedTech Breakthrough Awards.

CipherHealth Logo (PRNewsFoto/CipherHealth) (PRNewswire)

CipherHealth was honored with the "Best Overall Patient Engagement Solution" award in the 7th annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by MedTech Breakthrough , an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global health and medical technology market. CipherHealth was also named the winner of a Silver Stevie® Award in the Healthcare Technology Solution category in The 21st Annual American Business Awards®.

This marks the fourth year in a row CipherHealth has been recognized by MedTech Breakthrough and the second straight year it was awarded "Best Overall Patient Engagement Solution." In 2021, CipherHealth was honored with the MedTech Breakthrough "Patient Engagement Innovation Award," and in 2020, the company was again named "Best Overall Patient Engagement Company." This also marks the second consecutive year CipherHealth has been recognized by the Stevie Awards. CipherHealth won a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Healthcare Technology Solution category last year.

"We are extremely proud to be recognized again by both of these prestigious organizations. We continue to make strides in our mission to empower purposeful healthcare conversations and ensure equitable access to care. Being an established leader in patient engagement means that we need to keep pushing forward, improving, and providing the best possible experience for patients and providers," said Jake Pyles, CEO at CipherHealth. "By bolstering patient engagement and capturing patient data across the entire care cycle, we can help hospitals improve overall experience, reduce readmissions, prevent no-shows, enhance clinical care, enable operational excellence, and improve staff well-being—all while driving financial success for health systems."

Leveraging advanced, automated technology, CipherHealth's solutions are utilized throughout every stage of the patient journey. CipherHealth's pre-care solutions are proven to reduce unfilled appointments and ease patient transitions into the healthcare system through seamless data intake. Point-of-care rounding and surveys allow providers to measure the voice of the patient, identify safety and environmental concerns, and make in-the-moment clinical and operational decisions that lead to workflow efficiencies and better clinical outcomes. Lastly, post-discharge outreach ensures patients are educated on their care plans, and have their follow up appointments scheduled, ultimately reducing readmissions while driving revenue within the health system.

CipherHealth recently deployed Google Cloud's Looker to collect patient socioeconomic data. With these enhanced data insights now accessible, CipherHealth's customers can drill down to the individual patient level and identify the types of care and accessibility requirements that are needed.

"Patient engagement is becoming imperative at healthcare systems across the country as effective engagement helps counteract the labor crisis in healthcare—improving job satisfaction through the streamlining of intensive manual outreach and rounding," said James Johnson, managing director, MedTech Breakthrough. "Unlike traditional patient engagement methods, CipherHealth provides breakthrough solutions that securely provide transparency and insightful data so that patients receive the care they deserve, while manual administrative tasks are reduced for frontline workers. Congratulations for the second straight year in being our pick for 'Best Overall Patient Engagement Solution!'"

The mission of the MedTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of health and medical technology categories, including Telehealth, Clinical Administration, Patient Engagement, Electronic Health Records (EHR), Virtual Care, Medical Devices, Medical Data and many more. This year's program attracted more than 4,000 nominations from over 17 different countries throughout the world.

Leadership at the Stevie Awards shared their sentiments as well. "It is very gratifying for us to be able to recognize the achievements of such a wide variety of organizations, teams, and individuals in the 21st ABAs, and we look forward to bringing them together in New York on June 13 to celebrate with them," said Maggie Miller, president of the Stevie Awards.

More than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners. Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2023 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

About CipherHealth

CipherHealth is an award-winning digital patient engagement company committed to enhancing communication and coordination throughout the care continuum. Since 2009, CipherHealth has helped define the patient engagement category, delivering groundbreaking tools and superior services to help health systems deliver patient-centric, quality care that improves clinical outcomes, drives operational efficiency, and creates sustainable financial value through a full suite of communications solutions. CipherHealth's automated, scalable platform empowers healthcare organizations to drive meaningful conversations among patients, provider staff and caregivers, regardless of care setting, thereby achieving new standards for patient care and accelerating the digital transformation of the industry.

About MedTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence and innovation in medical & health technology companies, products, services and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough healthcare and medical companies and products in categories that include Patient Experience & Engagement, Health & Fitness, Medical Devices, Clinical Administration, Connected Healthcare, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity and more. For more information visit MedTechBreakthrough.com .

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com .

Sponsors of The 2023 American Business Awards include HCL America, Melissa Sones Consulting, and SoftPro.

