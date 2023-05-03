New Appian Platform Democratizes AI for Process Automation

Latest platform version enhances end-to-end automation; New Contract Writing solution simplifies government acquisition

SAN DIEGO, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Appian (Nasdaq: APPN) today announced the release of the latest version of the Appian Platform for process automation . The new release introduces AI Skill Designer, a low-code way to build, train, and deploy custom machine learning (ML) models. The release also features enhancements in automation and total experience, plus further-streamlined data management via the Appian Data Fabric .

Appian AI Skill Designer enables developers at all levels to easily operationalize AI and automate repetitive tasks, freeing up their workforce and eliminating the risk of human error in data classification and extraction. The low-code design allows developers to quickly incorporate AI to optimize business functions while leveraging the Appian Platform's native AI/ML services to provide an integration of AI capabilities automatically. The Appian Platform provides three out-of-the-box native AI Skills for content processing: document classification, email classification and document extraction.

Appian customer Laborers' International Union of North America (LiUNA) uses the document classification AI Skill to help address labor disputes faster and increase process automation.

"Appian AI Skill Designer helps us get real value from AI without needing a team of data scientists to figure it out," said Matt Richard, CIO, LiUNA. "The low-code design made it quick and easy for our developers to incorporate AI into our existing applications."

"AI is an essential component of the end-to-end automation that businesses need to gain efficiency and market differentiation. Other AI tools are complex and lack data privacy, prohibiting most organizations from gaining value from AI," said Michael Beckley, CTO and Founder, Apian. "We are removing these barriers of complexity so anyone can train custom AI models without special skills, while also ensuring AI training data is secure and compliant with regulations."

This new release elevates total experience across all users with new features for Portals, Sites, and interfaces that make development faster and easier. New features include:

Expanded page navigation on Sites and Portals. You can now add up to 10 pages to a Site or Portal, giving the flexibility to provide a robust and engaging experience to users. As more pages are added, the navigation is optimized for a simplified view.

Customize Portals domains. Now you can configure your Portals with a custom domain to match existing web addresses.

Build Portals for healthcare with HITRUST certification. Portals are now included under the Appian Platform's HITRUST certification and can be used to capture protected health information at industry standard.

Appian Data Fabric stitches together data from any system into a single virtual data model, while keeping data where it is. This release includes Data Fabric enhancements to reduce the time and effort needed to build powerful applications, including:

Capture and display business events. Data and how users interact with it is the heart of the enterprise. Record events enable tracking that identifies who took action on a record and when. As events are captured, they are displayed in the event history list component to generate a timeline and snapshot of business operations.

Simplified record action security. This release wraps up Appian data security features with the introduction of codeless record action security. Now, you can use familiar low-code security rules to determine who can see your actions and when.

Integrate with any database supporting the JDBC protocol. This release provides the flexibility to connect to even more databases. Now, users can seamlessly connect to any external database that supports the JDBC protocol.

New Solution: Appian Contract Writing

Appian helps more than 200 government organizations achieve end-to-end automation for faster and more efficient services and programs. Today's announcement also includes the launch of Appian Contract Writing, a powerful solution that complements the Appian Government Acquisition Management solution set , Appian Contract Writing allows federal agencies to digitize and automate the contract complete writing process, reducing the time and cost associated with manual contract creation. The solution includes a visual drag-and-drop interface, pre-built templates, and an automated approval process that ensures compliance and reduces errors. With Appian Contract Writing, agencies benefit from faster time to value while maintaining flexibility to adapt and extend the solution for their specific needs using Appian's low-code design.

Appian Government Acquisition Management solutions can be deployed and easily modified in the FedRAMP-certified, IL4/IL5-compliant Appian Cloud, and leverage all of Appian's critical capabilities—data fabric, process automation, total experience, and process mining—to modernize and accelerate procurement workflows and processes.

Follow these links to learn more about the Appian Platform and Appian Contract Writing .

About Appian

Appian is a software company that automates business processes. The Appian Platform includes everything you need to design, automate, and optimize even the most complex processes, from start to finish. The world's most innovative organizations trust Appian to improve their workflows, unify data, and optimize operations—resulting in better growth and superior customer experiences. For more information, visit www.appian.com . [Nasdaq: APPN]

