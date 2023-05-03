RethinkFirst Recognized for Healthcare Data Innovation in 7th Annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards Program

Prestigious International Annual Awards Program Honors Standout Digital Health & Medical Technology Products and Companies

NEW YORK, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RethinkFirst , the leading software and solutions provider in behavioral health, today announced that it has been selected as winner of the "Best Healthcare Big Data Solution" award in the 7th annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by MedTech Breakthrough , an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global health and medical technology market.

RethinkFirst's suite of cloud-based solutions is transforming society's approach to behavioral health and wellness by combining evidence-based practices and clinical expertise with data analytics and technology to broaden access to and improve the outcomes of behavioral healthcare. The solutions are designed to support a range of individuals—including K-12 students and educators, working parents, caregivers, clinicians, and families of neurodiverse individuals—with e-learning and clinical support resources. RethinkFirst is used by 30% of the Fortune 100 and the eight largest school districts in the U.S.

"Behavioral health services have long lacked the data that is essential to personalize and optimize treatment," said Daniel Etra, RethinkFirst CEO. "We're on a mission to empower individuals and organizations with the behavioral health tools and data-backed solutions needed to build healthier and more fulfilling lives. Whether it's the learning goal of a student, outcome of a patient, mental health of an employee, or growth-strategy of a clinic, our expert solutions help bridge the behavioral health gap."

The mission of the MedTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of health and medical technology categories, including Telehealth, Clinical Administration, Patient Engagement, Electronic Health Records (EHR), Virtual Care, Medical Devices, Medical Data and many more. This year's program attracted more than 4,000 nominations from over 17 different countries throughout the world.

"More than 20% of adults and 16% of kids in the U.S. have a mental health disorder, and developmental disability diagnoses have risen," said James Johnson, managing director, MedTech Breakthrough. "RethinkFirst is transforming the behavioral health landscape to address neurodiversity needs, inspiring patients with a breakthrough approach that combines clinical expertise, data science, evidence-based practices and technology to help improve access to care and enable evidenced-based practices across multiple touchpoints in people's lives. Congratulations on being our pick for the 'Best Healthcare Big Data Solution' award!"

About RethinkFirst

RethinkFirst is a global health technology company providing cloud-based treatment tools, training, and clinical support to employers , educators , and behavioral health professionals . Rethink's award-winning solutions serve thousands of clients globally, including nearly one-third of the Fortune 100 and many of the country's largest public-school systems and health plans. Each of Rethink's award-winning solutions incorporates evidenced-based protocols, workflow automation, and advanced data analytics to drive meaningful clinical outcomes and improved performance for customers and the communities that they serve.

About MedTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence and innovation in medical & health technology companies, products, services and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough healthcare and medical companies and products in categories that include Patient Experience & Engagement, Health & Fitness, Medical Devices, Clinical Administration, Connected Healthcare, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity and more. For more information visit MedTechBreakthrough.com .

