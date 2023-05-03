Seventy-Three Percent of Americans Say That Moms Get Very Excited About Their Mother's Day Gifts, No Matter the Cost, According to Slickdeals Survey

Seventy-Three Percent of Americans Say That Moms Get Very Excited About Their Mother's Day Gifts, No Matter the Cost, According to Slickdeals Survey

Worst gifts moms have received include toilet paper, a snarky teen attitude and a raccoon

LOS ANGELES, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seventy-three percent of Americans say that moms get very excited about a gift regardless of the price, according to a survey by Slickdeals, the only shopping platform powered by millions of avid shoppers sharing and discovering the most up-to-date online deals and coupons.

Slickdeals (PRNewsFoto/Slickdeals) (PRNewswire)

However, according to mom respondents of the survey, that excitement wanes with gifts like toilet paper, snarky teen attitudes and a raccoon, some of the items that made the list for worst gifts ever received.

In order to avoid ending up on the worst gift-giver list, the survey of 1,400 U.S. adults who celebrated Mother's Day in the past year, found that most stick to more traditional items. The top categories gift-givers plan to shop this year include food items (59%), personal care products (54%), clothing and shoes (54%), accessories including jewelry (48%) and gift cards (38%).

Eighty-six percent of respondents plan to spend the same amount or more than they did last year on this Mother's Day and 32% said they spend more on their Mother's Day gifts than on Father's Day.

Brick-and-mortar reigns supreme when it comes to gathering inspiration for Mother's Day gift ideas, with 56% of respondents stating that they go to a store and browse. Fifty percent ask friends and family and 42% search on social media.

Eighty-four percent of respondents hold off their planning until a few weeks before or even the week of Mother's Day. Since 79% state that Mother's Day is very important to the mothers in their life, consider this a reminder to start planning now.

To learn more about the survey, visit here.

About Slickdeals

Slickdeals is the only shopping platform powered by a volunteer army of 12 million avid shoppers helping other shoppers find, evaluate and share the most up-to-date online deals and coupons from all the top retailers. Through community powered shopping, Slickdeals has saved shoppers $10 billion by providing a forum for deal discovery and shopping discussion; as well as shopping tools such as its free Android or iOS app; its browser extension for Chrome, Firefox and Edge; and its Slickdeals Cashback Rewards program. Slickdeals regularly ranks as one of the top ten most visited shopping sites in the U.S. per Similarweb.

Survey Methodology

The survey was conducted via Suzy, a connected research cloud, on April 4, 2023. The survey queried 1,400 US general population adults who celebrated Mother's Day in the past year.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Slickdeals