Sterling Investment Partners Announces Appointment of New CEO for Combined Company of Xylem Tree Experts and Kendall Vegetation Services

NORFOLK, Va. and LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sterling Investment Partners is pleased to announce the appointment of Randolph Hoover as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the combined company of Xylem Tree Experts and Kendall Vegetation Services, effective July 1, 2023. Randolph will take the helm of the combined holding company after serving as co-CEO. The combined company will operate out of Norfolk, Virginia, and Lawrenceville, Georgia, providing comprehensive vegetation management services to investor-owned utilities, cooperative utilities, and municipalities across the United States.

Robert Williams, current co-CEO of the combined company and President and CEO of Kendall Vegetation Services will retire effective June 30, 2023. Robert joined Kendall Vegetation Services in 1988 and served as President and Chief Executive Officer, overseeing Kendall's strategic direction, results, and culture. Throughout his 30+ years with Kendall, Robert has helped the business expand across the Southeast and Midwest U.S. Robert will continue to serve on the Board of Directors as a strategic advisor to the company.

Randolph Hoover brings over 29 years of executive experience to his new role, having co-founded Xylem Tree Experts. In addition to Hoover's appointment, Benjamin Hoover will assume the position of President of the combined company and President of Xylem Tree Experts, Kurt Goodman will serve as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the combined company and President of Kendall Vegetation Services, and Scott Konikoff will serve as Chief Legal Officer (CLO) of the combined company overseeing risk and strategic initiatives.

"I am honored to be a part of the leadership team that has been developed to operate two national brands under one umbrella," said Randolph Hoover. "Our partnership with Sterling Investment Partners to bring these two great companies together has allowed us to establish a company that covers approximately half of the U.S. today with nearly 3,000 dedicated employees. I personally could not be prouder of the business that we have created and look forward to a bright future - our best days are still to come. Our sincerest gratitude goes to Robert Williams for his unwavering dedication and exceptional leadership over the years. Robert and his family built a leading vegetation management company, and we could not be more excited about bringing Xylem, Kendall, and Sterling together."

"I am truly grateful for the opportunity to lead Kendall all these years and for the partnership with Sterling Investment Partners," added Robert Williams. "I remain excited about the combination of these two leading platforms in the vegetation services industry, and the opportunity ahead to provide top-tier, critical services to our customers across the country."

The merger of Xylem Tree Experts and Kendall Vegetation Services, backed by Sterling Investment Partners, will leverage the strengths of both organizations and create a leading vegetation management provider in the United States. The combined company will continue to deliver exceptional service and innovative solutions to its customers while maintaining its commitment to employee safety, growth and development.

