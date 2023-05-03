Straive Appoints Ankor Rai as Chief Executive Officer

SINGAPORE, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Straive, a leader in delivering technology-driven data/AI solutions for EdTech, Research, and Information Services to leading global organizations, today announced the appointment of Ankor Rai, an experienced data technology leader, as its Chief Executive Officer. Straive is owned by BPEA EQT, part of EQT Group, a purpose-driven global investment organization focused on active ownership strategies.

Ankor succeeds Ratan Datta, who led Straive for over a decade, with the last seven years as President and CEO. Effective May 1, Ratan will assume the role of Vice Chairman to support the transition to Ankor and will continue to be a member of Straive's board of directors.

Ankor joins Straive from EXL, where he was a member of the Executive Committee and served as Executive Vice President and Chief Digital Officer. Over 20+ years, Ankor has led the growth of high-value data-led tech businesses by developing high-impact solutions for Fortune 1000 companies across North America, the UK, and Asia. Ankor helped grow EXL's Analytics business from a niche analytics practice into a full-stack analytics powerhouse. Before that, he was a partner at Inductis, one of the original pioneers of data and analytics in the industry.

"Over the last 15 years, Ratan has greatly influenced the company's growth and diversification. The transformation he has brought in the company's strategy and structure leaves Straive positioned well for the future. On behalf of our Board of Directors, I would like to thank Ratan for his exceptional leadership at Straive. Ankor brings an outstanding track record of building customer-centric data, analytics, and AI businesses to service clients across sectors and geographies. I am excited to welcome Ankor to the firm, and I look forward to working with Ankor, complemented by our talented leadership team, to take Straive to new heights," said Josh Blair, Chairman of the Board.

"I am very excited about the market opportunity for Straive. Today, we help our clients create new data, insights, and knowledge and integrate that into complex digital workflows for learning and education, scientific research, and other business operations. As our clients address new opportunities around data, analytics, AI, and digital technologies, Straive's capabilities are critical to executing such complex transformations seamlessly," said Ankor Rai.

"We are thrilled to have Ankor join Straive as the Chief Executive Officer. His experience in building data analytics and AI business at scale, combined with the experience of integrating such next-gen capabilities into redesigned human-in-loop operations, is critical for our clients today. We look forward to Ankor deepening our relationship with our clients by adding even more value to their businesses," said Hari Gopalakrishnan, Partner, BPEA EQT.

About Straive (erstwhile SPi Global)

Straive is a market-leading content technology enterprise that provides data services, subject matter expertise (SME), and technology solutions to multiple domains, such as research content, e-Learning/EdTech, and data/information providers. With a client base scoping 30 countries worldwide, Straive's multi-geographical resource pool is strategically located in seven countries: Singapore (headquarters), India, Philippines, USA, Nicaragua, Vietnam, and the UK.

