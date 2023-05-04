Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Leavitt Insurance Services of Los Angeles

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of Woodland Hills, California-based Leavitt Insurance Services of Los Angeles. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Leavitt offers commercial property/casualty insurance as well as employee benefits consulting to clients in the Southwest US. Teri Frankel, Kenneth Blaich and their team will remain in their current location under the direction of Scott Firestone, head of Gallagher's Southwest region retail property/casualty brokerage operations, and Charlie Isaacs, head of Gallagher's West region employee benefits consulting operations.

"Leavitt is a highly regarded agency whose culture aligns with ours, and their expertise across a variety of niches will strengthen our capabilities in the region," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. "I am very pleased to welcome Teri, Ken and their associates to our growing, global team."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

