Carla Provost Joins Constellis as Advisor to the Company

HERNDON, Va., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Constellis, a leading provider of essential risk management and mission support services to government and commercial customers worldwide, is pleased to announce the appointment of Chief (ret.) Carla Provost as an advisor to the company. Ms. Provost served as Chief, U.S. Border Patrol from August 2018 to January 2020 and retired from federal service after 25 years in the U.S. Border Patrol. Her operational experience spans across multiple sectors inclusive of all four states that border Mexico.

"We are pleased to welcome Chief Provost to Constellis," said Terry Ryan, Chief Executive Officer of Constellis. "Chief Provost's vast experience and her deep understanding on the needs surrounding U.S. Border operations greatly enhances Constellis' North American Operations (NAO). The Constellis NAO team currently provides significant support to the U.S. Border Patrol in their mission to ensure the safety and security of our Nation's borders."

Prior to joining the U.S. Border Patrol, Chief Provost served for 2 1/2 years as a police officer with the Riley County Police Department in Manhattan, Kansas. She earned a Master of Science degree in National Resource Strategy from the Industrial College of the Armed Forces at the National Defense University in Washington, D.C., and a Bachelor of Science degree in Sociology/Criminal Justice from Kansas State University. She is also a 2018 Presidential Meritorious Rank Award Recipient.

About Constellis

Constellis provides end-to-end risk management and comprehensive security solutions to safeguard people and infrastructure. Operating globally and based in the Washington D.C. area, our employees bring unparalleled dedication and passion for creating a safer world while upholding the highest standards of compliance, quality, and integrity. Constellis' solutions include a range of services, including background investigations, K-9, technical services, UAV and counter UAV services, advanced training, logistics and life support, fleet maintenance, construction, contingency operations, and emergency response. At Constellis, our number one priority is securing customers' success.

