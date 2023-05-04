Close the Skills Gap for Technical Professionals with Expanded Short-Format Training from SANS Security Awareness

Elevate your organization's cybersecurity with industry-leading, role-based training from the SANS Institute

BETHESDA, Md., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SANS Security Awareness at SANS Institute , the world-renowned provider of cybersecurity training and certification, is thrilled to announce the expansion of its innovative role-based short-format technical training programs. This enhanced offering is tailored to address the growing demand for targeted, role-specific awareness training for technical professionals, empowering them to stay ahead of ever-evolving cyber threats.

As role-based training becomes more relevant for awareness teams to reinforce secure behaviors across various roles and responsibilities within an organization, a specific training gap has surfaced. With technical staff representing an increasingly popular target for threat actors, regular skills training and knowledge reinforcement have never been more critical. Building upon the success that modular, video-based training has brought to end-user awareness training, the expanded suite of training announced today aims to level up an organization's technical teams by offering the flexibility to balance daily job duties with critical training.

"Targeted, short-format awareness training has emerged as the ideal solution to fill this skills gap and ensure 'training for all' truly covers every area of your organization," said John Byrne, General Manager, SANS Security Awareness. "Equipping your technical professionals with the knowledge necessary to safeguard your digital assets is essential to safeguarding any organization and makes 'training for most' a thing of the past."

Providing training in a standardized format ensures all team members receive the same level of education, fostering a common understanding of best practices. Consistent training on these practices and procedures also encourages compliance, reducing the risk of potential security breaches and strengthening your organization's cybersecurity posture.

Explore SSA's Expanded Technical Training Offerings:

Free seven-day trials are available for each of the offerings in this expanded set of modular training programs. Discover SSA's cutting-edge solutions and the world's largest library of information security training and certifications at: https://www.sans.org/security-awareness-training/products/specialized-training .

About SANS Institute

The SANS Institute was established in 1989 as a cooperative research and education organization. Today, SANS is the most trusted and, by far, the largest provider of cybersecurity training and certification to professionals in government and commercial institutions worldwide. Renowned SANS instructors teach more than 60 courses at in-person and virtual cybersecurity events and on demand. GIAC, an affiliate of the SANS Institute, validates practitioner skills through more than 35 hands-on technical certifications in cybersecurity. The SANS Technology Institute, a regionally accredited independent subsidiary, offers master's and bachelor's degrees, graduate certificates, and an undergraduate certificate in cybersecurity. SANS Security Awareness, a division of SANS, provides organizations with a complete and comprehensive security awareness solution, enabling them to manage their "human" cybersecurity risk easily and effectively. SANS also delivers a wide variety of free resources to the InfoSec community, including consensus projects, research reports, webcasts, podcasts, and newsletters; it also operates the Internet's early warning system–the Internet Storm Center. At the heart of SANS are the many security practitioners representing varied global organizations, from corporations to universities, working together to support and educate the global information security community. www.sans.org

