HOKA x Cotopaxi Launch Second Collaboration in Partnership with True Colors United

The two brands join forces again to launch a limited-edition, colorful collaboration designed around inclusivity on our trails and beyond

GOLETA, Calif. and SALT LAKE CITY, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Performance footwear and apparel brand HOKA ®, a division of Deckers Brands (NYSE: DECK), and mission-driven adventure brand Cotopaxi ®, have teamed up for a second time to launch a limited-edition colorful collaboration to encourage exploration in the great outdoors. The collection celebrates the brands' shared love of thoughtfully crafted gear that empowers everyone to get outside and chase their own adventure.

With a bold color palette that is signature to both brands, the HOKA x Cotopaxi collaboration includes limited editions of the HOKA Anacapa Breeze Low ($165) and the Cotopaxi Kapai 3L Hip Pack - Del Día ($45). The Anacapa Breeze Low is a versatile day hiker that shines in warmer climates with its ultra-ventilated, lightweight upper, paired with a supportive Vibram® Megagrip outsole and extended HUBBLE® heel for smoother heel-to-toe transition. The Kapai 3L Hip Pack combines both form and function, creating a totally one-of-a-kind, colorful pack thanks to 100% repurposed materials.

Additionally, HOKA and Cotopaxi will come together again to support True Colors United . True Colors United (TCU) aims to prevent and end homelessness among LGBTQ youth, youth of color, and other highly impacted groups. They utilize advocacy and education to create a long term solution to an issue that disproportionately affects LGBTQ youth. Because nearly 40% of homeless youth identify as LGBTQ, TCU makes it their mission to learn directly from affected youth in order to create accessible programming and provide them with leadership opportunities. In 2023, HOKA and Cotopaxi have a combined commitment grant for TCU in the amount of $60,000.

"Collaborating with HOKA, a like-minded adventure brand, presented the ideal opportunity to use our collective action to give back and empower the communities we work within," said Cotopaxi CEO Damien Huang. "This collection expresses our shared identity while giving back to a wonderful organization with a strong track record in uplifting LGBTQ youth."

"We are thrilled to once again partner with Cotopaxi and celebrate our shared mission to inspire everyone to find optimism and adventure in the outdoors," said Colin Ingram, Vice President of Global Product at HOKA. "We're honored to have the opportunity to join forces in giving back to TCU, helping to make our world more safe and inclusive for all."

The HOKA x Cotopaxi collaboration is available for purchase in-store and online at Cotopaxi, HOKA, and REI on May 4, 2023.

About Cotopaxi

Cotopaxi is a carbon neutral certified B Corporation that creates sustainably made outdoor gear designed to fight extreme poverty, inspire adventure, and move people to Do Good. Our Gear for GoodⓇ promise is to make gear that lasts and to have a positive social, environmental, and economic impact. By 2025, we're committed to using repurposed, recycled, or responsible materials in all of our gear. We also allocate at least 1% of our annual revenue to the Cotopaxi Foundation, which awards grants to nonprofit partners with proven track records of alleviating poverty. Through our Foundation to date, we have reached an estimated 3.8 million individuals who live in extreme poverty. For more information please visit cotopaxi.com.

About HOKA®

HOKA® is one of the fastest-growing performance footwear and apparel brands in history. Conceived in the mountains, HOKA footwear delivers an unprecedented combination of enhanced cushioning and support for a uniquely smooth ride. Every day, HOKA pushes the innovation and design of its footwear and apparel by teaming up with a deep roster of world champions, taste makers and everyday athletes. From finish lines to everyday life, HOKA fans love the brand for its bold and unexpected approach, and its belief in the power of humanity to create change for a better world. HOKA empowers a world of athletes to fly over the earth. For more information, visit HOKA.com or follow @HOKA. #FlyHumanFly

About Deckers Brands

Deckers Brands is a global leader in designing, marketing and distributing innovative footwear, apparel and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. The Company's portfolio of brands includes UGG®, KOOLABURRA®, HOKA®, Teva®, and Sanuk®. Deckers Brands products are sold in more than 50 countries and territories through select department and specialty stores, Company-owned and operated retail stores, and select online stores, including Company-owned websites. Deckers Brands has 50-years of history building niche footwear brands into lifestyle market leaders attracting millions of loyal consumers globally. For more information, please visit www.deckers.com .

