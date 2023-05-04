United Heartland Names USI Insurance Services Inc. as Agency of the Year

LANSING, Mich., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- United Heartland is proud to recognize USI Insurance Services Inc. as 2022 Agency of the Year for the middle market East division.

AF Group logo. (PRNewsFoto/AF Group) (PRNewswire)

United Heartland is proud to recognize USI Insurance Services Inc. as Agency of the Year.

"We're so pleased to recognize this outstanding partner with United Heartland's Agency of the Year Award," Steve Cooper, president of AF Group Commercial Markets. "Like our organization, USI Insurance Services Inc. is clearly committed to their customers and communities they serve, and we're proud to work with them to protect the businesses we insure."

"In 2022, USI Midsouth led the country in new business and retention. We could not have achieved this success without carriers like United Heartland," said Michelle Callahan, commercial placement leader, USI Midsouth Region. "They are the true definition of a partner by any standard, from their front-line underwriters, service, renowned claims teams, and strong leadership. We are honored and proud to be named United Heartland's Agency of the Year."

"It is an honor to award USI Insurance Services Inc. as 2022 Agency of the Year for our East division," said Justin Bealhen, vice president of Business Development and Operations for United Heartland and Third Coast Underwriters. "We have seen United Heartland's strong partnership with them flourish in addition to achieving tremendous growth with Third Coast Underwriters. We are excited to see what the future will bring as we work together to bring shared success to policyholders, their workers and their communities."

About USI

USI is one of the largest insurance brokerage and consulting firms in the world, delivering property and casualty, employee benefits, personal risk, program and retirement solutions to large risk management clients, middle market companies, smaller firms and individuals. Headquartered in Valhalla, New York, USI connects approximately 10,000 industry leading professionals across nearly 200 offices to serve clients' local, national and international needs. USI has become a premier insurance brokerage and consulting firm by leveraging the USI ONE Advantage®, an interactive platform that integrates proprietary and innovative client solutions, networked local resources and enterprise-wide collaboration to deliver customized results with positive, bottom-line impact. USI attracts best-in-class industry talent with a long history of deep and continuing investment in our local communities. For more information, visit usi.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, or Twitter.

About United Heartland

United Heartland is a leading workers' compensation carrier with a high-touch service model and broad experience that allows for nimbleness and responsiveness to effectively manage accounts with complex needs. United Heartland is the marketing name for United Wisconsin Insurance Company, a division of AF Group. All policies are underwritten by a licensed insurer subsidiary. For more information, visit afgroup.com. © AF Group.

Contact:

Marissa Sura

(517) 896-3707

marissa.sura@afgroup.com

AFGroup.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AF Group