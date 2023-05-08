Phantom Space and Quub Sign Multiple Launch Agreement

Three dedicated launches in 2025 for Quub's earth observation satellite constellation

TUCSON, Ariz., May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Phantom Space Corporation, a space applications company providing launch services, satellite design and operations to commercial and government customers, today announced they have signed a launch services agreement with Quub, Inc., a satellite manufacturer, for three dedicated launch missions.

Each dedicated launch will place upwards of 80 satellites into a tailored low earth orbit meeting Quub's unique mission needs. Launches will occur from Phantom's portfolio of launch sites at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Pacific Spaceport Complex Alaska and/or Arnhem Space Centre. Under the agreement, Phantom will work with Quub's team to design and optimize launch profiles to best meet Quub's mission objectives. Phantom will also provide launch preparation services to Quub, as necessary, to address regulatory, technical, insurance, and schedule needs.

"Partnering with Phantom's team for dedicated launch services is a game changer because it allows Quub to pinpoint its desired launch dates and specific orbits without having to wait for an appropriate rideshare. Now we can more quickly and efficiently achieve our goal to provide space-based data to mitigate the effects of climate change on our planet. Phantom's team has broad and extensive experience in both launch and satellite services, which allows Quub to focus on providing data to its customers.", stated Quub's CEO Joe Latrell.

Phantom's chief operations officer, Mark Lester, noted "Providing dedicated full-service launch services to businesses like Quub is a great example why Phantom was founded. Phantom's personalized approach strengthens our customers' businesses by reducing their operational and technical risks, significantly shortens timelines between satellite production and on-orbit revenue generation, and provides them control over their access to space. Supplying affordable on-demand launch to companies that previously relied upon ride-share is a value proposition that will accelerate the space economy."

About Phantom Space

Phantom Space Corporation is a space services company providing all-in capabilities for satellite manufacturing to business and government clients: satellite design and production, rocket design and construction, launch services, and constellation management. It was founded by Jim Cantrell and Michael D'Angelo, both inventors and entrepreneurs. The company aims to provide space technology and launch services, that previously were available only to the largest conglomerates and the richest nations, at more affordable costs. This will expand the market for new "space applications" to small companies and more countries, broadening the distribution of beneficial technology to the rest of the world. To learn more, visit www.phantomspace.com.

About Quub

Quub is a Pennsylvania based data company using next generation space technologies. Quub builds, deploys, and operates PocketQubes, a satellite form factor that is less expensive than traditional satellites. These machines help gather valuable and timely data about our planet to help prepare for and mitigate climate-related effects on our water resources, forests, crops, and air quality. To learn more, visit www.quub.space.

