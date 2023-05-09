ABMS Names Bill Sivrais as Its New Chief Information Officer

CHICAGO, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Board of Medical Specialties (ABMS), the leading organization that oversees the standards for physician Board Certification in the United States, has named Bill Sivrais as its new Chief Information Officer (CIO).

(PRNewswire)

As CIO, Bill Sivrais will oversee the organization's overall technology strategy, including its cyber security operations, data procurement, protection, and reporting, as well as supplying information technology (IT) and data support to the 24 Member Boards. Mr. Sivrais will keep ABMS ahead of the curve in the latest technologies to ensure it is operating on the most innovative and secure platforms.

Mr. Sivrais joined ABMS in 2017 and has held various roles with increasing responsibility within the organization, including Chief Technology Officer and Director of Information Technology.

Prior to joining ABMS, he served as the Director of Information Technology and Virtual Chief Information Officer for Itegria, LLC, a leader in cloud-based infrastructure for elite investment firms. Before that, he was a Senior Systems Engineer/Analyst with the American Dental Association.

Throughout his career, Mr. Sivrais has led the development, implementation, and execution of critical strategies for more than 100 organizations. He has a demonstrated history of advancing an organization's technology infrastructure and strategy, while ensuring its IT systems are aligned with its long-term business objectives. Mr. Sivrais has extensive knowledge and expertise in cloud architecture, cyber and information security, compliance, and business intelligence.

Mr. Sivrais earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Telecommunications Management from DeVry University in Illinois.

About ABMS

Established in 1933, the American Board of Medical Specialties (ABMS) is responsible for the creation of standards overseeing physician certification in the United States. Dedicated to improving the quality of care to the patients, families and communities they serve, the 24 ABMS Member Boards develop educational and professional standards and programs of assessment to certify physicians and medical specialists. More than 975,000 physicians and medical specialists are certified by one or more of the ABMS Member Boards in one or more of 40 specialties and 89 subspecialties. For more information about ABMS, visit abms.org or call (312) 436-2600.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE American Board of Medical Specialties