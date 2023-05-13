Hamilton-Selway Fine Art is proud to present The Summer Mix Art Auction

LOS ANGELES, May 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hamilton-Selway Fine Art is proud to present The Summer Mix, the most recent addition to our auction series. This auction is a carefully curated collection of iconic and masterful works that would be an amazing addition to your collection. This summer auction will showcase vibrant colors, bold lines, and pop symbolism associated with artists like Jean-Michel Basquiat, Helen Frankenthaler, Shepard Fairey, and KAWS to name a few - all of whom changed the art world and redefined a genre.

Summer Mix Auction Hamilton Selway Fine Art (PRNewswire)

The Summer Mix auction offers a unique opportunity for both experienced and emerging collectors to acquire works of art that will elevate their collections to the next level. We also invite you to participate. If you would like to consign artworks to this auction, we invite you to inquire by emailing auction@hamiltonselway.com.

Our Summer Mix auction runs June 19th – 30th, and includes work by Jean-Michel Basquiat, Mr. Brainwash, Vija Celmins, Salvador Dali, Jim Dine, Shepard Fairey, Helen Frankenthaler, David Hockney, Robert Indiana, Alex Katz, KAWS, Jeff Koons, Roy Lichtenstein, Robert Longo, Takashi Murakami, Opie, Pablo Picasso, Ken Price, Robert Rauschenberg, James Rosenquist, Ed Ruscha, Wayne Thiebaud, and William Wegman.

Hamilton-Selway Fine Art is an internationally prominent gallery specializing in Pop Art limited edition prints and paintings. For three decades, our client list has included esteemed members of the Hollywood community, billionaire investors, Academy Award winning actors, and people of all walks of life who simply love art.

