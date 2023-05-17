IBERDROLA NOW USING GENERAC GRID SERVICES' CONCERTO™ TO SUPPORT GRID STABILITY

Concerto™ platform now enabling Iberdrola to provide Active Demand Response Services

WAUKESHA, Wis., May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Generac Grid Services, a subsidiary of Generac Power Systems (NYSE: GNRC), a leading designer and manufacturer of energy technology solutions and other power products, today announced Generac Grid Services' Concerto™ platform now enables Iberdrola to provide Active Demand Response Services (SRAD) in Spain.

Using Generac Grid Services' Concerto platform, Iberdrola has built a virtual power plant (VPP) that has successfully transitioned its provision of SRAD services, which started in November 2022, into an automated dispatch service.

Iberdrola selected Generac Grid Services to be its VPP software provider via tender in late 2021. In the time since, the Companies have been working together to aggregate solar generation and load from commercial and industrial facilities as well as smart homes across Spain to support stabilizing grid frequency for Spanish transmission system operator, Red Eléctrica de España.

"The Concerto platform's open ecosystem enables us to connect to and dispatch assets that leverage distinct communication interfaces," shared Rafael Bellido, Head of Flexibility Solutions at Iberdrola. "This helps Iberdrola generate value from a greater number of participating systems, therefore benefiting our customers while helping to keep the Spanish grid more reliable."

"Together, Generac Grid Services and Iberdrola are demonstrating the value of forecasting and optimizing renewable generation solutions," said Jan Peter Moree, Vice President of Business Development for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa at Generac Grid Services. "Having proven the value of leveraging clean solar generation in the SRAD market, we look forward to supporting Iberdrola as they create more opportunities for distributed energy resource owners and operators in Spain."

Iberdrola and Generac Grid Services are actively exploring ways to expand their collaboration. Together, the companies are looking to grow the number and type of distributed energy resources capable of providing flexible capacity and are specifically looking to incorporate electric vehicles (EVs) and industrial loads into their portfolio. In addition, the companies are actively planning to bid this growing flexibility into markets beyond SRAD, with manual Frequency Restoration Reserves (mFRR) expected to go live later this year.

About Generac Grid Services

Generac Grid Services is a subsidiary of Generac Power Systems (NYSE: GNRC), a leading designer and manufacturer of energy technology solutions and other power products. Generac Grid Services is working to change the way the world generates and uses electricity. From turnkey solar + storage solutions, to backup generators, additional distributed energy resources and virtual power plant software, Generac Grid Services is helping to accelerate the world's transition to a cleaner, more reliable power grid. Via the company's energy-balancing platform, power generation and storage products that might otherwise sit idle are now able to be dispatched and orchestrated as part of a distributed energy solution, thereby generating value for the home or business owner, while also delivering value to the energy grid.

About Iberdrola

With more than 170 years of history, Iberdrola is today a global energy leader, the leading wind power producer and one of the largest electricity companies in the world in terms of stock market capitalisation. Iberdrola is committed to the energy transition with a sustainable business model based on renewable energy, smart grids, large-scale energy storage and digital transformation to offer the most advanced products and services to our customers. Iberdrola offers a sustainable and competitive business model that creates value for society. The group supplies energy to around 100 million people in dozens of countries, employs more than 40,000 people, and has assets in excess of €150 billion. Iberdrola has the objective of exceeding 52,000 MW of renewable capacity by 2025.

