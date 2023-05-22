MyFitnessPal Launches New Customizable Dashboard for an Instant Snapshot of What Matters Most

Latest feature innovation gives members more power to track their progress with new goal-setting and nutrient-tracking options

NEW YORK, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MyFitnessPal, the No. 1 global nutrition and food tracking app, today announced the launch of its new customizable dashboard. The dashboard update gives members the opportunity to personalize tracking with easier goal-setting and new nutrient-specific options. Recognizing calorie counting isn't the priority for all members, MyFitnessPal now provides more flexibility - so their members can add and highlight two custom goals to receive an instant snapshot of what matters most.

"MyFitnessPal continuously aims to empower individuals to take control of their nutrition - and to be a daily companion in their health and wellness journey. Our members told us that they wanted to be able to easily edit goals and customize the dashboard," said Tricia Han, CEO of MyFitnessPal. "With our newest feature, members will be able to track the factors of nutrition that have the biggest impact on their personal goals and what will ultimately help them succeed."

Available for Premium members, it's now easier than ever to edit the MyFitnessPal dashboard to provide detailed and insightful information about dietary metrics. User can select the 'edit' button in the top right of the dashboard screen to review the 16 nutrient goal card options, which include:

Carbohydrate

Fat

Potassium

Protein

Monounsaturated Fat

Saturated Fat

Trans Fat

Comprehensive tracking, along with data-led insights, expert guidance and community support empowers members to succeed on their own terms. This latest product innovation provides members with an even deeper understanding of the nutrients required to make healthier food choices, further supporting those at-risk for diet related illnesses who came to MyFitnessPal through their ongoing collaboration with the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health , to make Americans healthier by 2030.



"Equipping members with the tools and knowledge to make more informed and personalized decisions is a key goal for MyFitnessPal," said Chief Marketing Officer, Katie Keil. "Continuing to innovate and personalize tracking options sets our members up for success and offers them a path forward to pursue healthier lifestyles."

About MyFitnessPal

MyFitnessPal is the No. 1 global nutrition and food tracking app for achieving health goals. Since 2005, MyFitnessPal has empowered over 200 million users in over 120 countries to log food intake, record exercise activity and weight, track wellness habits, and achieve their health and fitness goals. As one of the world's most trusted and leading resources on nutrition, MyFitnessPal's mission is to ignite powerful nutrition and wellness change in members by empowering them to succeed on their own terms through personalized data-led insights, guidance, and unwavering support. With one of the largest food databases in the world comprising over 14 million foods, access to over 500 recipes, over 50 workout routines, 80 exercise demos and over 35 connected fitness partners, MyFitnessPal provides users with tools for positive healthy change. The MyFitnessPal app is available on the App Store and Google Play store. To learn more, visit www.myfitnesspal.com or follow MyFitnessPal on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok and Twitter.

