EV 'cluster developing' as Charlotte Region lands HQ, tech center

The Charlotte Region continues to emerge as an EV industry hub as leading manufacturer alpitronic announces HQ, tech center, 300 jobs and $18.3 million investment in the City of Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Charlotte Regional Business Alliance® championed a key investment in a booming sector of the region's economy Tuesday, as a company in the electric vehicle industry announced plans to bring its U.S. headquarters and 300 new jobs to the City of Charlotte and Mecklenburg County.

Leading EV charging unit manufacturer alpitronic America, Inc. is establishing its U.S. headquarters and tech service center in West Charlotte, investing $18.3 million.

"We are ecstatic to have worked with alpitronic to locate its North American headquarters in Charlotte," CLT Alliance Chief Business Recruitment Officer Danny Chavez said. "As EVs become increasingly prevalent globally, innovative, future-creating companies like alpitronic are a critical component to a dynamic ecosystem. A win like this bolsters the region's position as a magnet for the EV industry and its infrastructure."

The Charlotte Region is emerging as a hub for EV manufacturing, headquarters and research and development. The region is home to the largest lithium deposit in the Southeast and a strategic East Coast location. Couple that with its strong workforce development programs, robust talent pool, and existing industry capabilities, and the region is well-positioned for future investment opportunities to support electric vehicle production throughout the supply chain.

Other cities in consideration for the project were Greenville, South Carolina, and Phoenix.

"We're excited to start our operations for the U.S. in Charlotte," Philipp Senoner, CEO of alpitronic srl, said. "Our decision to come to North Carolina, a state which is developing towards an e-mobility cluster, was consciously made based on the economic conditions. Within the next few years, we expect a strong growth of our business based on our reliable high-performance charging solution, which is contributing to the transition towards e-mobility for passenger vehicles and trucks."

The Charlotte Region has seen more than $1.85 billion investment and approximately 950 announced jobs from companies in the electric vehicle industry since the start of 2022.

alpitronic is the second Italian company to locate to the region in the past 12 months. Foreign direct investment has contributed nearly $1 billion to the region's economy since the start of last year.

This project was a collaborative effort with the City of Charlotte, Mecklenburg County, the North Carolina Department of Commerce, the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, North Carolina General Assembly, North Carolina Community College System, and Central Piedmont Community College.

