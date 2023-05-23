Jacobs to Manage Architecture and Engineering for US Navy in the Southwest

Program to deliver buildings and critical infrastructure services

DALLAS, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:J) secured a single award indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract with the Department of the Navy, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southwest (NAVFAC SW) to perform multi-discipline Architecture-Engineering (A-E) Services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and other approved areas of responsibility.

NAVFAC estimates the contract value at $249 million across eight years, with a two-year base period and the option to extend for an additional six years. The scope includes but is not limited to the delivery of architecture and engineering services for commercial, institutional, industrial, operations and training, research and development, medical and quality-of-life facilities at defense installations within the area of responsibility.

"Jacobs has a proven track record of managing the vast scope and delivery of projects for the United States Navy," said Jacobs Federal and Environmental Solutions Senior Vice President and General Manager Susannah Kerr. "Through the new contract, we can continue demonstrating our commitment to agile, sustainable and cost-efficient mission-ready solutions today and into tomorrow."

Jacobs previously supported NAVFAC SW under the $99 million single award IDIQ contract, delivering successful projects like the China Lake Earthquake Recovery Program. Since 2010, Jacobs has successfully executed more than 200 A-E projects, incorporating sustainable design, engineering-with-nature elements and mission-ready solutions for the Navy.

